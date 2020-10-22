When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. (52,929)

TV: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith play-by-play, Mark Helfrich color)

2019 records: Penn State 11-2, 7-2 Big Ten, Indiana 8-5, 5-4 Big Ten.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 22-1 and won the last meeting, 34-27 Nov. 16, 2019 at Beaver Stadium.

Coach: Tom Allen, fourth season (18-20).

Indiana’s best player: Senior WR Whop Philyor, who had 70 catches for 1,002 yards last year and also returned punts.

Injury update: Indiana senior Marcelino Ball, a LB/safety hybrid type and one of the leaders of the defense, is out for the year with a torn ACL. One of the Hoosiers’ top 2020 recruits, OL Kahlil Benson, is also out for the year with an ACL tear.

DB Raheem Layne is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury, and OL Brady Feeney was out with COVID-related heart issues as of last month.

For Penn State, RB Journey Brown is out indefinitely with an undisclosed health issue.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Las Vegas says: The line opened at Penn State -7.5. It’s now -6.5.

Outlook/notes: The Hoosiers appear to have the right coach, and Allen now has a seven-year deal and will make $3.9 million this year. They beat everybody they should’ve last year with the arguable exception of a one-point loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl after holding a 22-9, fourth-quarter lead.

They also appear to have the right QB. Sophomore Michael Penix won a battle with senior Peyton Ramsey, prompting Ramsey’s transfer to Northwestern, where he is expected to start. More of a thrower and less of a runner than Ramsey, Penix completed nearly 70 percent of his throws in limited duty last year.

Indiana is beat up in the secondary (Ball, mentioned in the injury update above, is a significant loss), which sharpens the focus on Penn State QB Sean Clifford, new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, and a passing game that struggled last year. Ball would likely have been matched often against Pat Freiermuth, Penn State’s superb TE, who could have a big day.

Indiana also has a new OC, former QB coach Nick Sheridan. It’ll be his first game as a coordinator, anywhere.

The matchup between Penn State offensive line and Indiana’s defensive front should be a high-level one; six of the Hoosiers’ top eight DLs return.

Tough game. Tough call. What will home field mean in a pandemic, when Memorial Stadium is a pretty drab atmosphere in the best of times?

Obviously, the Nittany Lions can’t be looking ahead to Ohio State for one second.

Prediction: Penn State 27, Indiana 24.