When: noon Saturday.
Where: Beaver Stadium.
TV: ABC (Jason Benetti play-by-play, Rod Gilmore color, Quinn Kessenich sideline.)
2019 records: Penn State 8-1, 5-1 Big Ten. Indiana 7-2, 4-2 Big Ten.
Last week: Penn State lost 31-26 to Minnesota. Indiana had an open date.
Series and last meeting: Penn State leads, 21-1, and won the last meeting, 33-28 in Bloomington Oct. 20, 2018.
Coach: Tom Allen, third year (17-17).
Indiana’s best player: WR Whop Philyor (59 catches, 813 yards) .
Injury update: Indiana’s starting quarterback, Michael Penix, Jr., and middle linebacker Thomas Allen are out for the year.
Penn State has no known new injuries.
Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 14.5-point favorite.
Outlook/notes: The past two seasons, Penn State has taken a season-derailing close first loss of the year and then lost again the following week. By James Franklin’s admission, the way he and his team handled the first loss, in both cases, impacted the second. The second loss last year was to a team probably not as good, and certainly not as good offensively, as the one that hits the Beav Saturday.
Indiana ran for 224 yards in Penn State’s narrow win in Bloomington last year, dual-threat QB Michael Penix, Jr. cracking the whip. Penix is done for the year with an injury. He’d been alternating with junior Peyton Ramsey. They both have good and virtually identical QB ratings (157.56 and 156.73). Ramsey is the better passer and, this just in, Indiana has become a passing team, the only team in the Big Ten averaging over 300 passing yards per game.
Coach Tom Allen is a defensive guru who no doubt got some value from the film of Penn State’s loss to Minnesota during the Hoosiers’ bye week.
It all seems to add up to a very tough spot for Penn State, with one exception, and it’s a big one. The Lions are a 14.5-point favorite, and the line was as high as 15.5 some places early in the week.
It is axiomatic that if a line doesn’t make sense to you, it’s not because Las Vegas is missing something. It’s because you are.
Prediction: Penn State 27, Indiana 20.