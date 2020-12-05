For a half Saturday, Penn State gave its fans a tantalizing taste of what this season could, and arguably should, have been.

A fast, athletic defense that played relentlessly downhill. A physical offensive line to which wagons could be hitched. Control of the line of scrimmage when the Nittany Lions had the ball and when they didn’t.

It didn’t last. The blustery remnants of a Nor’easter that loomed all day took over after halftime. What remained was a dysfunctional slog that was, ultimately, all Penn State needed to get by.

It subdued Rutgers in New Jersey, 23-7. It was the Lions’ second straight win. The free-fall is over.

“I think the biggest thing in that game was the fronts - our offensive line and our defensive line,’’ coach James Franklin said.

“That (Rutgers) offense has pretty much been able to move the ball and score points against everybody.’’

Indeed, Rutgers had been averaging 31 points and 370 yards per game, and had essentially matched those numbers (27 and 363) against Big Ten gold standard Ohio State.

The Scarlet Knights (2-5) finished Saturday with just 205 yards, and that number was bolstered by a second half that amounted to extended garbage time. At halftime it was almost ridiculous: total yards were 229-38, rushing yards 133-7, first downs 14-2, yards per play 5.2 to 1.5.

On the scoreboard, somehow, it was only 17-0.

Penn State actually threw it 10 times on the game’s first drive, a 17-play, 66-yard march into the wind that ended in nothing. Franklin went for it on fourth-and-13 from the 31, rather than try a punt or field goal in the howling.

“We were kind of in no-man’s land,’’ Franklin said, pointing out that when Penn State did score a touchdown in that direction, the extra point, “almost didn’t go in. It barely crossed the crossbar and dropped pretty much straight down.’’

There was a lot of going for it on fourth down, by both sides, some of it questionable. Rutgers tried it on forth-and-one from its 45 in its first possession, and Penn State blew the play up.

Then the Lions ran it four straight times, leading to the play-action beloved by first-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. Boom - a quick slant to Parker Washington, the precocious freshmen wideout, for an easy 29-yard touchdown.

Penn State’s next 10 offensive plays were runs, in a drive that featured backup QB Will Levis and yielded a field goal. Levis, spelling Sean Clifford, had 15 carries and no passes on the day.

A tone was set.

“It’s smash-mouth football,’’ said running back Devyn Ford. “Get downhill, take their will away.’’

And let the offensive line do the heavy lifting.

“With more practice, with more reps,’’ senior OL Will Fries said, “you can see what we’re capable of doing.’’

Rutgers’ halftime adjustment was an obvious one. It loaded the box to stop the run, with an extra man on the line of scrimmage and safeties walking down before the snap.

For a time, in the third quarter, it looked like Penn State was beating its head against a wall. The teams combined for 43 quarterback runs, many of them planned and fooling nobody.

But, again, there was that wind.

“The weather conditions went into a lot of decision-making,’’ Franklin repeated. “Not only during the game but pre-game.’’

Freshman power runner Kayvone Lee was again big for Penn State, with 95 yards and a TD in 17 carries. Ford and Levin has 65 yards each.

The Lions lost the turnover battle, 2-1, but had just two penalties for 20 yards.

At 2-5, they can see their way back to semi-respectability, with a winnable home game with Michigan State Saturday, followed by the Big Ten plus-one (with Minnesota or lllinois, maybe?) and yes, possibly, a bowl game. In 2020, everybody’s eligible.

Don’t expect Franklin to acknowledge that possibility this week.

“Michigan State, Michigan State, Michigan State, …”