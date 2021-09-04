OFFENSE: Penn State couldn’t block Wisconsin, a powerful truth to overcome. But new OC Mike Yurcich tweaked some things at halftime, and the Lions managed to take the fight over the top and around the perimeter. Barely, remarkably, it worked. It won’t come close to working every week. Grade: C-minus.

DEFENSE: This group’s speed, its fire, its resolve, especially late, when it could have been running out of gas, was nothing short of remarkable. The reason to really believe in this team, at least for now, lies here. Grade: A-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Wild ups-and-downs befitting a goofy day. Jordan Stout may have had one of the best games as a punter in Penn State history, but also missed a 23-yard FG and an extra point. Let’s not forget a huge blocked field goal. Grade: C-plus.

COACHING: See above, re: Penn State couldn’t block Wisconsin. Hard to overcome that. Let’s not forget that this O-line is supposed to be good. Especially the tackles. Second-half adjustments, and overall readiness for a big fight on the road, were impressive. Grade: B-minus.