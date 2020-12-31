Penn State has picked up another player from the transfer portal - and this one might fill an obvious need.

Arnold Ediketie, a four-year defensive end from Maryland, announced Thursday he is transferring from Temple to Penn State.

In just six games, Ebiketie had 42 tackles, 8.5 for loss, 4 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2020, his first year as a starter. He made second-team all-American Athletic Conference.

Both Penn State’s starting defensive ends in 2020, Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh, are headed to the NFL after making first-team all-Big Ten. James Franklin has said DE was a priority for Penn State in seeking to add to its roster this offseason.

Editekie is originally from Cameroon, and didn’t begin playing football until his sophomore year of high school. Now 6-4, 240, he weighed just 205 when he got to Temple.

Editekie is the fourth transfer Penn State has picked up since the season ended.