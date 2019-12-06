As expected, James Franklin has a new contract to remain as Penn State’s football coach through 2025.
The deal was approved by the Compensation Committee of Penn State’s Board of Trustees today.
“The basic terms of the contract will be released upon execution of the agreement in the near future, in accordance with past practice,’’ according to a press release from the University.
Franklin was hired in 2014. His current contract was redone in 2017. It included $32 million in guaranteed money, and was to pay him $5.35 in 2019, $5.65 in 2020, $5.95 in 2021 and $6.25 in 2022.
The new deal, as the last one, is believed to include guarantees about spending by Penn State on facilities and staff salaries.
“My contract all along has not been about money,’’ Franklin said when the previous extension was announced.
“It’s been about Penn State football, what do we need to do to keep growing in every area: facilities, staff salaries, academic support, things we need to do to build the No. 1 organization in college football. Which is our goal.”
When Franklin arrived at Penn State from Vanderbilt, the football program was still suffering fallout from NCAA sanctions related to the Jerry Sandusky scandal. The Nittany Lions won a Big Ten title in 2016, and Franklin’s 41-11 record since the beginning of the ’16 season is third in FBS behind only Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Alabama’s Nick Saban, among active coaches.
“It’s not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching,” Franklin said in the press release.
“It’s even more rare that it’s a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It’s been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State Football program for the last six years.’’