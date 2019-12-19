Wednesday was the first day of college football’s early signing period, in effect what used to be called National Signing Day. Twenty-seven members of the high school class of 2020, plus one junior-college transfer, signed letters of intent to attend Penn State.
A closer look:
By the numbers: The class ranks 12th in the country according to 24/7 Sports, third in the Big Ten behind No. 4 Ohio State and No. 11 Michigan.
Of the 27 commits, 11 are 4-star prospects according to 24/7’s composite ranking, and 16 are 3-stars. They include seven defensive linemen, six wide receivers, five offensive linemen, two linebackers, two safeties, two running backs, one cornerback, one tight end, and one quarterback.
Coach James Franklin said 11 of the 27 signees will enroll early in January, and thus be eligible for spring practice.
Just four of the 27 are from Pennsylvania. There are also four from Maryland and Virginia, two from Florida, New Jersey and Michigan, and one each from six states and the District of Columbia.
Is there any immediate help in this group?: For the third straight year, the highest-ranked player in the class is a linebacker. This time it’s Curtis Jacobs, 6-2, 220, of Owings Mills, Md.
Franklin said Wednesday he believes Jacobs could play all three LB spots. He’s not the prospect Micah Parsons (2018) or Brandon Smith (2019) were, but he could play early, especially on special teams.
Also in that category is Enzo Jennings, a safety from Oak Park, Mich. who had offers from Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Auburn.
Wide receiver is an apparent short-term need, and the class includes six of them. The top-ranked WR is KeAndre Lambert, of Norfolk, Va., who may need to add some muscle to his 6-1, 175 frame.
Any big misses?: The obvious answer is Julian Fleming, a wide receiver from Southern Columbia High (Catawissa) who’s No. 1 in the country at his position and No. 2 overall.
Penn State started recruiting him when he was in eighth grade. Ohio State won. Then Fleming took a few mild shots at Penn State in an interview.
Nationally, who’s No. 1?: It’s Clemson, and the 2020 class ratifies the truth that it has clearly passed Alabama as the country’s No. 1 program.
Clemson’s class includes the country’s No. 1 player, Damascus, Md. DL Bryan Bresee, and a total of six 5-stars, twice as many as No. 2 Bama. It includes only one player from South Carolina, but 11 from the SEC strongholds of Georgia, Florida and Alabama.
The bottom line: It’s been roughly 20 years since recruiting analysis became a media industry, and star-ratings of players a staple of that industry. Since then, no team has won a national championship without at least half its roster consisting of 4- or 5-star players.
In the now six-year history of the national championship playoff, 21 of the 24 teams, and all but one of the finalists have been above the 50 percent threshold. The only team to make the national championship game below the threshold, Oregon in 2015, had annual top 15 classes from 2010-13.
Penn State is one of 16 programs that are, in 2019, over the threshold. Another couple classes like 2020, and that will no longer be true.
Franklin’s deserved reputation as a great recruiter won’t take a hit here. There are many things beyond recruiting that go into building a great program. But the gap between Penn State and the true, top-shelf elite did not get smaller Wednesday.