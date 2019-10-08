2019 Pitt at Penn State Football
Jonathan Sutherland (26) of Penn State tackles Maurice Ffrench (2) after he fielded a punt in football action at Beaver Stadium in State College on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent

A Penn State football player was criticized by a fan for his hairstyle. Nittany Lions defensive back Jonathan Sutherland received a letter from PSU alum Dave Peterson that said, among other things, "those shoulder length dreadlocks look disgusting."

Petersen also wrote, he and his wife, who is also an alum, misses the "clean cut young men and women" from his days at the college.

Sutherland's teammate, Antonio Shelton, posted the letter on his Twitter account.

This was the Penn State response.

And here is the reaction of Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour.