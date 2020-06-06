The return of Penn State athletes to campus begins Monday, when 75 football players will come back to State College.

The University made the announcement Thursday in a 500-word release that, perhaps understandably, raised as many questions as it answered.

The NCAA announced in April that it would permit voluntary workouts for football, men’s and women’s basketball players starting June 1. Most major college programs have initiated a return to campus.

“There‘s been a bunch of work that’s been put in from football, a bunch of work from the athletic administration, a bunch of work put in by the university,’’ head coach James Franklin said last week in an interview with SI.com.

“It’s not going to be like, this thing ends and we’re all going to jump right back on the horse. It’s going to be a process.’’

At Penn State, the players will be tested and quarantined upon their return. Those student-athletes who are medically cleared may then participate in voluntary on-campus workouts beginning June 15.

The workouts will be limited in size (groups of less than 20) and will be supervised by Penn State’s performance enhancement and sports medicine staffs, according to the release.

The process began, according to the release, with the players having, “begun a prescribed quarantine in preparation for their return to campus.’’

Both Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher did Zoom interviews with the media last week. Neither mentioned anything about a quarantine.

There have been no details on where the players will live, in what conditions they will live, what happens if a player tests positive for the coronavirus, and what involvement the coaching staff will have.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Penn State’s staff is a relatively young one, but a slight exception is performance-enhancement coach Dwight Galt, 60, who will obviously have a large role in the workouts.

Penn State has arguably been hit harder than many major-college programs by the timing on the pandemic. It missed all of spring practice, whereas many programs got to complete all or part of it.

In sheer competitive terms, it is breaking in a partially new offense with a new offensive coordinator. Kirk Ciarrocca, who hasn’t had a chance to work with the players in person.

Every public statement Franklin has made surrounding the pandemic and return to football has emphasized caution. He has a daughter with sickle cell disease. He spent the early days of the pandemic, with his family, at a home he owns in Colorado.

Since returning to State College, he told SI.com, “I have not left our property in four weeks. We have groceries delivered, wipe them down before they come. We have not left the property. We’re very strict.’’

Mustipher said last week he, “might run back,’’ to campus when the word comes, and his teammates have expressed similar thoughts in interviews.

Still, Franklin has said in an interview last month he expects around 10 percent of the players to decline to come back to campus, because of their own coronavirus concern or their parents’.

“For the players, the staff, this is going to be a voluntary thing,’’ he said.

“We can’t say everybody is coming back. You’ve got to be comfortable with coming back.

“If the staff is not comfortable coming back, we need to know that so we can plan for it. If players are not comfortable coming back, or their parents are not comfortable with them coming back, that’s perfectly understandable. We’ll make it work.”