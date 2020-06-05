The return of Penn State athletes to campus begins Monday, when 75 football players will come back to State College.

The players have begun a prescribed quarantine in preparation for their return to campus and will be tested and quarantined upon their return. Those student-athletes who are medically cleared may then participate in voluntary on-campus workouts beginning June 15.

The workouts will be limited in size (groups of less than 20) and will be supervised by Penn State’s performance enhancement and sports medicine staffs, according to a university press release.

Other student groups that may also require access to specialized facilities, in-person mentoring or are otherwise require early arrival for successful transition to the fall semester are also included in the phase-in beginning Monday.

The release says the university is, “following CDC and local government guidelines, as well as tracking and implementing recommendations coming from the NCAA Sport Science Institute and the Big Ten Conference’s task force for Emerging Infectious Disease, the Penn State Athletics sports performance team developed in-depth protocols for the student-athletes and staff.

“Student-athlete feedback and concerns also were part of the development process. The protocols include wearing of masks, daily health screening and small group activities, as well as additional usage and sanitation regulations facilities, including carefully guided access to buildings.”

“We are very confident in our plan and will continue to keep the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, coaches, staff and community as our top priority,” Penn State Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour said in the release.

“Our outstanding sports performance group worked with medical experts at both the University, conference and national level, as well as University leadership to develop an extensive return to campus plan for our student-athletes, staff and facilities.”

Return times for athletes from Penn State’s other 31 intercollegiate teams will be announced at a later date.

All cohorts of students returning to campus will be required to follow University guidance and continue practicing safety measures, including wearing face masks/cloth coverings in public, observing social distancing and avoiding large groups.