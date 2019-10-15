Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Rocking the Beav. Franklin again came strong with an appeal for the biggest home-field advantage in the history of sports for Saturday’s Michigan game.

He asked his sports-information director and then an associate athletic director, both in the room, how many people, “can we really get in (Beaver Stadium)?”

“Scott (Sidwell, the Associate AD), says 112,000,’’ he said. “And then another 300,000 tailgating, 600,000 alumni watching all over the country and the world, and hopefully we can recruit another 500,000, maybe borderline Penn State fans that we can get on board with us.’’

Franklin said Penn State belongs in the discussion for most hostile environment in college football, and “I think Saturday is a great opportunity for us to prove it and show the world.’’

2. Ground and pound. With the lead and possession last week at Iowa, Penn State was able to move the ball and the chains on the ground when, as Franklin put it, “everybody in the stadium knows you're going to run it.’’

“I think that's the first time we've done that against that type of opponent in the six years I've been here,’’ he said.

It happened because of the offensive line, superb freshman RB Noah Cain, but also a schematic change that started to happen last summer. Penn State’s run game had been almost exclusively inside zone read.

“I felt like we needed more diversity,’’ Franklin said.

Now the offense includes a counter series, with pulling guards and tight ends. Two-tight end formations have become more common and harder to defend, because the TEs can be blockers or threats in the passing game.

“It makes (us) more difficult to defend, and it allows you in situational football to have some things in your back pocket you can go to,’’ Franklin said.

“We're able to look at their front, make a call, depending on what pressure they're bringing or what front they're showing. We got what we consider our best call into that look.’’

3. Gattis, revisited. Michigan’s offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis, was a wide receivers coach for Franklin at Vanderbilt and Penn State, and spent last season at Alabama.

His hiring, by Michigan head man Jim Harbaugh, is seen as a radical departure, for Harbaugh, toward a spread offense.

“There are aspects of it that we've done here,’’ Franklin said, describing the offense. “There are aspects of what they did at Alabama, and then there's some aspects probably of what Coach Harbaugh wants, too, from Michigan.’’

It hasn’t exactly exploded. Michigan is 84th in the country in yards per game and 58th on scoring.

Franklin admitted, though, that, “ they're probably more familiar with us than we are with them. Josh didn't leave right from Penn State and go there. He's had other experiences. He's had other influences.’’

4. Role models. During an HBO special on the program last week, Franklin said he has a goal to become the first African-American head coach to win a national championship.

Asked to elaborate, Franklin said the 2007 Super Bowl, a matchup between black head coaches Tony Dungy and Lovie Smith, “had a profound impact on the sport.’’

“I wake up every single day completely consumed with my family and Penn State,’’ he said.

“But what I would also say is those goals and aspirations align. They align with that. They align with Penn State. It's not something I spend a whole lot of time thinking about, but it is probably something I carry with me, that is important to me.’’

5. Officiating, revisited. Franklin was asked if he heard anything from the Big Ten about the Iowa game’s officiating controversies, in particular the overturning of a Penn State touchdown after a video review appeared to confirm the TD had occurred.

“No,’’ he said.

Really?

“I mean, I did, but it's not appropriate to talk about here in this setting,’’ Franklin added.

“If they want to say something, they'll say something. I'm not going to speak on behalf of the Big Ten.’’

And then, of course: “Michigan, Michigan, Michigan, Michigan, …”