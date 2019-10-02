Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Beat-up Boilermakers: Saturday’s game lost some of its luster when Purdue’s starting QB, Elijah Sindelar, and WR/returner Rondale Moore were injured last week on the same play.

Both will miss the game. Moore is one of the best players in the country.

“It will be interesting how they handle that,’’ Franklin said. “Are they still going to be a return team, or are they going to go after you (to block kicks)?’’

Franklin is a big Moore fan.

“It didn't sound like it's a season-ending injury, which is great,’’ he said. “He's a special, special player. Very talented. Fun to watch.

“I think our players and our staff would like for him to be playing in the game. You come to Penn State because you want to play against the best players and you want to play against the best teams.’’

2. A play-calling masterpiece: Offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne appeared to have as good a night as a play-caller can in last week’s 59-0 romp at Maryland.

How much of it was scripted ahead of time and how much of it was Rahne reading and reacting in the moment?

“I thought our offense did a phenomenal job,’’ Franklin said. “I thought Ricky had a really good feel, a really good plan, and a flow of calling the game.

“A lot of it has to do with that week. You come up with your plan. You watch the film. You've got a pretty good idea of how people are going to play you.’’

Franklin said he listens to the press conferences of other Big Ten coaches each week, searching for game-plan clues.

“Personnel factors into that. Matchups factor into that. Then you get into the game and people are doing what you thought they were doing, or they are a little bit different and you have to adjust and adjust quickly.’’

3. Fair pay to play?: California’s Fair Pay To Play Act, signed into law Monday, would allow college athletes to market their images. A similar law in Pennsylvania is being discussed.

Unsurprisingly, Franklin was asked about it. Unsurprisingly, he stayed away.

“Everybody is very aware of it,’’ he said. “We'll continue to track and obviously come up with some plans that are specific to Penn State, as well as plans for the Big Ten Conference.’’

4. Linebacker U. revisited: Franklin has grown tired of talking about Penn State’s ongoing four-running back rotation. He was anxious Tuesday to talk about what has become a nine-linebacker rotation.

It was down to eight early Friday when Micah Parsons, maybe the best of them, was ejected for targeting in the first quarter.

“Micah gets ejected for a targeting call and Jesse (Luketa) goes in and you don't even skip a beat,’’ Franklin said.

The rotation might shrink more. Franklin said the plan at the moment is for true-freshman Lance Dixon to be redshirted.

But Jan Johnson and Ellis Brooks are sharing time almost equally at middle ‘backer, and freshman Brandon Smith, and sophomore Charlie Katshir have played their way into the mix.

It wasn’t long ago, 2016, that so many linebackers were injured so fast Franklin was practically holding open student-body tryouts.

“We went from a situation where we didn't have great depth at the linebacker position now that we're able to keep those guys fresh, rotate them in, and still be able to play at a really high level,’’ Franklin said.

5. Happy Valley Box Office: HBO cameras are all over Penn State football this week. The program will be featured, as its prepares for Purdue, on the network’s “24/7 College Football,’’ program.

“We have our own (cameras) around so much, … the reality is, it's not going to be a whole lot different than what we already have,’’ Franklin said.

“I think sometimes with football, with the uniforms and the helmets, there's a disconnect sometimes with the people that are in those helmets. So what better opportunity to allow our story to be told on a national, really global, level.

“I think there will be some “Hard Knocks,” aspects to this.’’ Franklin added, referring to HBO’s NFL behind-the-scenes show. “I don't know that it will be as colorful.’’