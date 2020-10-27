Five takeaways from James Franklin’s press conference Tuesday:

1. Noah Cain done for the year: Remember when Penn State had one of the deepest running-back groups in the country?

Cain, a sophomore who had emerged as the leader of the RB pack before getting injured midway through last season, went down again just a few snaps into this year.

The RB who emerged in the second half of 2019, Journey Brown, is already out, for an unknown but indefinite period, with a health issue.

“Love Noah, so much respect for Noah, he really had an unbelievable offseason and worked really hard for this opportunity,” Franklin said. “We met with Noah ahead of time and felt like this was the appropriate thing to do, to give you guys all a heads up that he’ll be out for the remainder of the 2020 season.”

The running back situation will thus remain as it was during Saturdays 36-35 loss to Indiana: Sophomore Devyn Ford will be the feature back, and true freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes will have to play.

Ford played well, except when he was, infamously, scoring a touchdown he shouldn’t have in the Indiana game.

“We’re going to have to create a little more explosive plays,’’ Franklin said. “That was something we felt Journey and Noah were going to bring to the table.’’

2. Week one under Ciarrocca: Penn State had, to put it mildly, some game-management issues at Indiana. Franklin didn’t rehash those, preferring as always to look ahead on Tuesdays.

He did not think those issues connected to the first game under new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

“Will we be better in game two, just getting more comfortable with how Kirk calls and game and how we operate?’’ Franklin said. “Yeah, I think that’s natural, but I don’t think those (game management) situation played a part in that.’’

Penn State had nearly 500 yards of offense, 27 first downs and over 40 minutes possession time against Indiana.

3. Heavy hitter on deck: As if last week wasn’t painful enough, this week Ohio State, which Franklin said has, “as talented a roster as any roster in the country,’’ comes to Beaver Stadium Saturday.

Ohio State is the team Penn State must get past, in its conference and its division of its conference, to reach the national elite. This probably isn’t an ideal time for this game. Especially since, in the recent past, the Lions have seemed to let a tough loss fester and feed another.

“You invest so much that you’ve got to find a way to move on and move on quickly, no matter the results, (and) learn from it,’’ Franklin said.

“You got to grow from it. And then, and then you got to move on, you got to flush it and move on. And that's whether you were successful or not. And I think we're doing a better job of that.’’

4. No White-out: For a normal Penn State-Ohio State game at night at the Beav, there would be roughly 107,000 screaming people, almost all dressed in white, creating one of the country’s biggest home-field advantages.

Franklin is not inclined to try to replicate even a fraction of that, with only players’ families in the stands and COVID-19 protocols.

“I would make the argument, I think, that you want to avoid that,’’ he said.

You just want to (accept that) this is the reality of what we're in and embrace it.

“There's programs all over the country that are trying to recreate what we have in Beaver Stadium for white-outs. It's hard to do under normal conditions. So, for us, we're just going to embrace that this is this is what the 2020 season is.’’

5. COVID, continued: Franklin revealed that one Penn State player couldn’t participate Saturday because of a positive COVID-19 test that turned out to be false.

There are other, smaller, pandemic-related issues. Franklin said he hasn’t been able to have crews of game officials at practice, which he normally would routinely, and oh by the way Penn State had 10 penalties at Indiana.

He has told his coaches to model ideal pandemic safety measures - wearing masks all the time, covering the mouth and nose.

He admitted that, “we all realized that our hearing is probably not as good as we thought because we're reading lips as well as listening, when we talk,’’ he said. “Yes, when you're trying to scream something to a player on the field, it’s easier to do without the mask on.

“Our goal is to try to do it all and do it the right way. Are there problems that come with that? Yes, But we made that decision that we were willing to make those sacrifices.’’