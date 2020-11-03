Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Getting past the Buckeyes. Penn State is 0-2, and its 38-25 loss to benchmark Ohio State Saturday wasn’t really a 13-point game. It hasn’t been a red-letter start to the 2020 season.

Franklin has liked what he’s seen in the three days since, even though he admitted that “seasons feel like all or nothing,’’ in the college football playoff era.

“Our guys have handled it well,’’ he said. “A couple guys stepped up in the locker room that night and said some really good things to the team.

“The last thing you want to do is after a loss is start making corrections in the locker room. It's just too raw at that moment.

“Sunday, in meetings and in practice, our body language and demeanor, and our lack of defensiveness, all of us thought was really good. That led us to have a good practice on Sunday and then I thought a good practice yesterday.’’

2. Depth-chart tweaks. WR Cam Sullivan-Brown and CB Keaton Ellis are two players from which Franklin came into the season expecting a lot. Both will play for the first time this year Saturday, Franklin said. He did not specify the reason for their absence.

Neither will start. Ellis will back up Joey Porter, Jr., an R-freshmen who’s been very good. Sullivan-Brown will back up Keandre Lambert-Smith, a true freshman and high-level recruit who will make his first start.

“We do think KeAndre has got a very bright future,” Franklin said. “He’s got tremendous quickness and ball skills. He’s an emotional guy, a passionate guy; we’ve got to get him to move on to the next play and keep his composure and poise, but he cares a lot.’’

3. Clifford carrying too much? Quarterback Sean Clifford has run the ball 35 times in two games. That’s less than ideal because of wear-and-tear on Clifford, and also because the QB shouldn’t be your most effective run-game weapon.

Franklin said it was a game-plan thing against Ohio State.

“(Running QBs have) given them issues and challenges in the past,’’ he said. “There are going to be weeks that we do that and they're going to be weeks that we try to limit that.’’

Franklin did admit, though, that, “The biggest factor in the game was we were not able to get the running game going, which made us predictable. The last thing you want to do is be predictable against a talented opponent like that.’’

4. Taulia and the Terps. Maryland’s big name is Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Tua, of Alabama and the Miami Dolphins. Taulia transferred from Alabama to Maryland after last season.

He struggled mightily in the Terps’ season-opening loss at Northwestern, but broke through last week, completing 26 of 35 passes for 394 yards and accounting for five touchdowns, one of them a 39-yard run.

He’s also thrown four interceptions in two games.

“It's hard not to be impressed,’’ Franklin said. “You look at the completion percentage. You look at the decision-making. You look at his ability to make plays with his feet, as well as extend plays and the pocket.

“We got a hot quarterback coming in here and whenever you got a hot quarterback, in college football or the NFL, you got a chance.’’

5. Election day. Penn State practiced Sunday and Monday, because Tuesday was an NCAA-recommended day off for college athletes.

Franklin said he was fourth or fifth in line to vote early Tuesday morning at Good Shephard Church in State College.

“I'm pretty confident that most of our staff and most of our team went out and voted this morning,’’ he said.

“Our guys, I think, have been been very active and I'm proud of them and I'm proud of the approach that the Big 10 has taken with this as well.’’