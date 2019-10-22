Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Michigan, revisited. Franklin as didn’t want to talk about the past - 1-0 this week, etc. - but he ended up referencing last week’s win over Michigan a lot, in ways subtle and otherwise.

Asked about his team avoiding penalties, he funneled his answer to, “The thing I'm not going to do is I'm not going to come in here after a game and talk about penalties and the impact that they had on a game.

“I'm going to handle it through the process that the Big Ten has,’’ he said. “I'm not going to come into a press conference (and complain about calls). I haven't really done that in six years. I'm going to try to avoid doing that and be respectful of the process and be respectful of the officials, but also, I think it sends the wrong message to my team.’’

It should be noted that coming into a press conference and complaining about the officials is exactly what Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh did Saturday night.

2. The running-back committee. Freshman Noah Cain seemed to have emerged weeks ago as the most consistent and impressive of the four running backs Penn State keeps in regular rotation.

Yet Cain has not been featured; he had only five carries vs. Michigan. The media is now tired of asking why and Franklin is tired of answering. Cory Giger of the Altoona Mirror posed the question deftly Tuesday:

“What is it that we're not seeing?,’’ Giger asked, in part. “Why is there a disconnect that we keep asking, why he's not getting more usage, but we're not getting more information?’’

“There's always things that you guys are missing and that's no disrespect to you guys,’’ Franklin said. “But we're out at practice and in meetings for 16-plus hours a day. There's a thousand points that go into decision-making.

“We’re as pleased with (Cain) as you guys are, and we're as pleased with him as the fans are, as well, but we also have a lot of confidence in those three other guys, as well.’’

3. Tempo. Playing fast was supposed to be a feature of Joe Moorhead’s spread offense, which Penn State still uses, but it really hasn’t been. Michigan ran 82 plays Saturday to Penn State’s 54, for example.

One glorious exception: A first down play where the Lions got the line of scrimmage fast, snapped the ball seemingly before Michigan was ready, and caught the Wolverines in the wrong coverage for an easy, 53-yard Sean Clifford-to-K. J. Hamler score that turned out to be the winning TD.

“That's one of the things I think we can do better,’’ Franklin said. “That was a really good example of how tempo can be a weapon.

“Because we don't do it all the time, our line is trying to look at their front and get comfortable with that before they get set. Being able to turn it on and off is the most valuable way to do it, but it's hard to train it because it's different.’’

4. Parsons’ potential. Micah Parsons, Penn State’s precocious sophomore linebacker, played arguably the best game of his career Saturday with 14 tackles.

“He is nowhere near his ceiling,’’ Franklin said. “And I don't want to come off the wrong way because I think he's one of the better players in college football, but this is all still very new to him

“It's hard to say where he can go as he continues to mature. It's hard to say because literally, I don't think he's anywhere close. I don't think he's anywhere close to his ceiling.’’

5. Did we mention Michigan State? This week’s opponent didn’t come up much Tuesday.

Franklin did mention one thing for which the Spartans and coach Mark Dantonio are famous: Trick plays like fake field goals, fake punts and onsides kicks.

“We are going to be working (on defending those plays) this week like crazy,’’ Franklin said. “We need to spend time on all those looks this week.’’

He has said that every year he’s faced the Spartans. And the Lions were burned by a fake punt and would have been by a fake field goal if not for a great play by safety Garrett Taylor, in last year’s 21-17 upset by the Spartans.