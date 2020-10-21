Five takeaways from James Franklin’s first weekly press conference of the season Tuesday:

1. Journey Brown (apparently) sidelined: Franklin offered few details on the news, which broke Tuesday morning, that Penn State’s star running back has a health issue that could cause him to miss the 2020 season.

As expected, Franklin did not identify the issue. He did imply that it was not related to COVID-19, that it was still possible Brown could play this season, and that even if he doesn’t, he’ll still be around the team at practices and games.

“This thing isn’t decided yet,’’ Franklin said. “Everything is still to be determined, but the man, we’re not losing. I’m never losing Journey, … his leadership on our team is significant, his leadership on our team is needed.’’

Penn State is exceptionally deep at running back. Expect Noah Cain, listed first on the season’s first depth chart at RB, to start in Brown’s sted.

“We do feel like Noah has the ability to carry the load, and feel like Devyn (Ford) has a chance to do that as well,’’ Franklin said.

“And we'll see how close those two young guys (true freshmen Caziah Holmes and Kayvne Lee) are ready to play based on how they prepare this week, but you'd love to get them in the game.’’

2. Depth chart news: There are a few surprises on the season’s first chart, the biggest of which is that true freshman Parker Washington will start at one wide receiver spot.

Returners Jahan Dotson and Cam Sullivan-Brown are the other two WR starters as expected, but the other WR who played some last year, Daniel George, is listed as Sullivan-Brown’s backup.

Franklin seems quite high on Washington.

“You're going to see him, he's almost built like a running back and he's got elite ball skills and body control,’’ he said.

Franklin mentioned that Washington made a spectacular one-handed catch in practice the other day and, “usually when a guy makes a one-hand catch everybody goes crazy, but he's done it so many times that it's almost like it's the expectation.’’

Other starting spots of note: R-freshman Joey Porter, Jr. has won the open starting cornerback job. The kickoff returner would have been Journey Brown. He’s replaced by Ford and starting safety Lamont Wade, Cain also in the mix.

3. COVID on the road: Penn State has gotten reasonably comfortable with life within its bubble in State College. This week, it goes on the road to Indiana for the season opener (3:30 p.m. Saturday) and a whole new group of challenges.

The team will fly to Indiana Friday. It will not eat on the plane, so everyone can stay masked. It will stay at a hotel with ballrooms that facilitate social distancing, but that is farther from the stadium than in the past.

The players will each have their own hotel room. They’ll have to eat and hold meetings in smaller groups, and dress for the game in shifts. Players who don’t make the trip have been lectured about self-discipline over the weekend. Parents have been lectured about self-discipline if they travel to the game.

“Pretty much everything is different,’’ said Franklin. “We’re trying to account for everything. It’s a challenge.’’

4. No such thing as a redshirt: In one specific way, this season offers Franklin a luxury - the season essentially doesn’t count for eligibility purposes, which offers unprecedented freedom in roster management.

“If you need to play a guy, you play a guy, whether it’s for one rep or one game,’’ Franklin said. “We have the flexibility to do that so it's just allowed us to open our roster up. And that may be a luxury some weeks, and some weeks, it may be a necessity.’’

5. Indiana, Indiana, Indiana, …: Some in the national media are treating Saturday’s game as little more than a speed bump before the week-two showdown with Ohio State at Beaver Stadium.

Not Franklin and Co., of course.

QB Sean Clifford claimed in a recent interview, somewhat absurdly, that he didn’t even realize Ohio State was the week-two opponent. When a reporter mentioned the Buckeyes in passing Tuesday, Franklin asked, “Did you say Indiana?”

“I think this is the best Indiana football team that we have played by far,’’ Franklin said.

“Indiana has won a bunch of games and they've played a lot of people really tough. And you better be ready to play, you better have all your T's crossed and your eyes dotted and you better have the right mentality when you when you play Indiana.’’

Penn State is a 6.5-point favorite.