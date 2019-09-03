Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly news conference:

1. Penn State destroyed hopelessly overmatched Idaho 79-7 Saturday.

Franklin admitted that “No one, I would say, necessarily likes to see that in college football.’’

But 72 Nittany Lions played, and it seemed like most of them scored touchdowns or sacked quarterbacks. Franklin is not going to pretend to be conflicted about that.

“I think it's wonderful, … allowing those guys to get in the game and actually play,’’ he said.

Consider the amount of work gotten by backup QB Will Levis, who lost the preseason battle to start with Sean Clifford. You figure Levis will have to play, this year or down the road.

“Once again, let him get in the game and play,’’ Franklin said, “not just hand the ball off every single play, because that's not helping his development.’’

Consider Nick Eury, a fifth-string, no-scholarship, practice-workhorse running back who had a spectacular TD run to the delight of his teammates.

“There was a camp a few years ago where we had some injuries, and literally we wouldn't have been able to have camp without Nick Eury,’’ Franklin said. “He took like every rep in practice. We built water breaks in for him because he was the only one going.’’

“That (TD) is something he'll take with him the rest of his life, and he's earned that. Really happy for that.’’

2. Still, Franklin can’t keep playing four running backs and a dozen defensive linemen and 10 offensive linemen and so on. Or can he?

Conventional wisdom says fnd your best five offensive linemen and let them grow together, but OG Mike Miranda, a non-starter, was the coaching staff’s offensive co-player of the week. Franklin sang the praises of backup OT Des Holmes, and said of true-freshman OT Caeden Wallace, “We plan on playing (him) all year long.’’

Still, keeping four blue-chip RBs happy has to be a challenge, right?

“I actually think the opposite,’’ Franklin said. “We probably could have listed five (on the depth chart). I think that creates a healthy position, and I think that creates a healthy locker room.’’

3. Recovering fumbles is generally considered a random non-skill. In college football, slightly more than half of fumbles are recovered by the defense.

Penn State opponents fumbled 24 times last year, and the Nittany Lions recovered seven.

Penn State fumbled three times Saturday, losing one. On a day when it overwhelmed Idaho in every other way, it did not force a fumble.

Is this a thing?

“I think in the run game sometimes we're not taking enough shots at the ball,’’ Franklin said. “I try to emphasize it and show the impact of turnovers as much as I possibly can. But offensively it hasn't changed a whole lot. Defensively it's about our ability and our willingness to go after the ball as much as we possibly can.’’

4. No injuries or competition Saturday, so this week’s roster news is minimal.

Damion Barber, a redshirt sophomore from Harrisburg, was the only Lion on the two-deep (and maybe the five-deep) who didn’t play. Franklin said Barber had been suspended for a violation of team rules and will be back this week.

5. Penn State’s undefeated 1994 team will have a reunion and be honored at halftime of Saturday’s game with Buffalo. That team, led by Kerry Collins and including Ki-Jana Carter, Bobby Engram, Kyle Brady, et al, featured one of the best offenses in college football history.

“I had an awareness of what was going on,’’ said Franklin, who was playing at East Stroudsburg at the time. “And the types of things that (Penn State) had at that time, what they were able to do on this scale was obviously very, very impressive.’’

That team is at the center of an interesting discussion about Penn State history: Given the current four-team national championship playoff, how many Penn State teams would have had a chance to play for all the marbles? The ‘94 team didn’t, in the bowl/poll era.

“I think we've got some pretty good arguments over our history about national championships,’’ Franklin said.

“I'm not sure how that necessarily works. Some people can decide their national championships and put it up and others can't, but I think we've got some pretty good arguments.”

Franklin added that, “I'm hoping all those guys are going to come to practice on Friday. I hope they come by Lasch. It's their building, not mine.’’