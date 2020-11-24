Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. There was little talk of specific football issues Tuesday. There wasn’t much on this week’s opponent, Michigan, a marquee name most years.

Most of the 32 minutes Franklin spent with the media Tuesday related to the mental and emotional health of his winless, struggling football team.

“This program was built with love and family,’’ he said, not for the first time. “That has been challenged through these times with the way we can interact with each other and the way we practice and the way we meet, it's very different.

“Maybe some programs are run more like a business. Then, maybe, it's not as impactful.’’

Franklin insisted he hasn’t lost them, and they haven’t quit.

“Obviously there's disappointment. Obviously there's frustration,’’ he said.

“But I see how our guys are in the locker room after the game. I see how our guys are in practice.

“I guess I would say look how we’ve played late in games. I see how our guys have competed late in games. We've given ourselves a chance to win some games in the second half, by how we battled and competed.

2. Will Levis got his first start of the year at quarterback in last week’s 41-21 loss to Iowa, replacing Sean Clifford. They both played, both did some good things, both contributed to Penn State’s four turnovers. Turnovers, Franklin continues to say, are the story of the season.

“We're going to need them both,’’ said Franklin, who did not name a starter. This week’s depth chart lists Levis on the top line, then an “OR,’’ and then Clifford.

“The reality is we've had (turnovers) with both of them. They're both very passionate. They both work really hard. They both have skills. And, you know, we're gonna we're gonna continue to grind and work through this to try to find a way to be successful.’’

3. Franklin did not sound like a coach willing to give up on the season, give the youngsters a shot and start thinking about 2021.

“Because of a lot of factors, there’s going to be more guys that get to play,’’ he said. “Some of that is out of necessity. But we have to do whatever we got to do to beat Michigan. We have to get better today, and we have to find a way to win on Saturday.’’

4. “It’s a different college football now than it was 10 years ago, because of the playoff system,’’ Franklin said, in response to the question that had nothing to do with a playoff.

“It’s the nature of college football right now, … you lose a game, and there’s a portion of the fan base that feels like you’re out of the playoff.’’

It’s been a regular theme from Franklin this year. If he was King of the World, would be get rid of the playoff?

“No, I am a fan of the playoff,’’ he said, although he’d prefer an expansion from the current four-team format.

“This was discussed a lot, going into the playoff system, what that would do to the bowls and everything else, and it’s had an impact. In theory, I’m supportive of it, but I wouldn’t say it’s perfect, and I think a lot of people would agree with that.’’

5. Accommodations to the pandemic are endless and ongoing. The players’ families will not be allowed to attend the Michigan game. The team will not be able to hold meetings or eat as a group at the hotel.

The team will have a Thanksgiving meal after practicing Thursday, but in general, the get-togethers, often at Franklin’s home, that have been a staple of the program, are a thing of the past and the future, not the present.

“We’ve tried to push this as much as we can to get back some normalcy, but there’s not a lot of wiggle room. The whole thing has been surreal. And, obviously, challenging.’’