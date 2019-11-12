Five takeaways from James Franklin’s press conference:

1. Looking back, obsessively: Franklin very much wanted to move on from last week’s deflating loss at Minnesota. That wasn’t happening, of course.

Almost the entire 45-minute session was looking back at a 31-26 loss that left a lot to look back on.

“When you win, the confidence is used as fuel. When you have setbacks, that adversity can be used as fuel,’’ Franklin said. “I talked to a bunch of the players, and I think they feel the same way.

“We're 8-1. We're one of the best teams in the country. Probably doesn't feel that way around here right now, but we dealt with it. ... Although we need the time to prepare, Saturday can't come soon enough.

2. Roster news: Freshman Noah Cain, who had been Penn State’s best running back, made the trip to Minnesota but didn’t play after being injured in the Lions’ last outing at Michigan State.

Journey Brown delivered 124 yards and two TDs in Cain’s stead.

“Noah could have played, but it didn't make sense to play a 90 percent Noah when we had three other guys at 100 percent,’’ Franklin said.

Linebacker Micah Parsons didn’t start because of “behavior modification.’’

“Micah didn't start the game, but played starter reps. But yeah, it definitely has an impact,’’ Franklin said.

He declined, unsurprisingly, to explain what behavior needed modifying.

“But I also want you guys to understand, Micah really has been good,’’ he added. “He's doing really well in school. This is all new to him. It's a big change; the amount of structure, the expectations, the standards are different. And 99.9 percent of the time, he's been good.’’

Franklin also acknowledged missing Antonio Shelton last week. Shelton, a starting defensive tackle, was suspended for a spitting incident.

“He's a smart guy,’’ Franklin said. “He's a vocal guy. He's a loud guy and is not afraid to speak his mind on the sideline, He does a really good job and we miss that.’’

3. Red zone revisited: Penn State has been generally good in red zone offense this and the past couple seasons, but not Saturday. In six attempts, the Lions came up with two TDs, two field goals, and two zeroes.

There were a number of questions about the details - Why multiple fade routes to a 5-10 receiver in do-or-die situations, for example - but Franklin demurred.

“Those conversations that I'd have with the players or with my staff, I wouldn't have them here publicly with you,’’ he said.

“What I try to do is try not to overreact (to) small amounts of either reps or when I got eight games to look at compared to one. That doesn't mean we don't study it and we don't study it hard and try to get better and those things.’’

4. The quarterback: Franklin praised Sean Clifford’s “gutsy, gutsy performance,’’ against Minnesota.

He pointed out that, “We had a quarterback before him (Trace McSorley) that was pretty good, and you could compare the two, and I think Sean's numbers and production would be favorable.’’

But Franklin admitted that Clifford, “Probably could take a deep breath and be a little bit more poised. That's because he cares so much. He cares so much. It's very, very important to him.

“I know after the game, he took it very hard, but we'll be better because of this.’’

5. Postscript: Franklin ended the press conference with an unprompted and lengthy dissertation on decision-making and second-guessing which requires a deeper examination than space allows here.

“I appreciate you guys listening to me and letting me vent for a few minutes, and it is on to Indiana,’’ he said. “I'll look forward to not answering any more questions about last week and Minnesota.’’