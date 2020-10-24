On a night as filled with mistakes as a presidential debate, the biggest one Penn State made was scoring a touchdown.

Devyn Ford, the Nittany Lions’ sophomore running back, crossed the goal line when stopping short would have allowed his team to run out the clock, with 1:42 left in regulation, and beat Indiana, 21-20.

Instead, it was 28-20, but the Hoosiers got the ball back.

“Their chart was telling them to let us score there,’’ said Penn State coach James Franklin, who seemed more businesslike afterward that after other gut-punch losses.

“Our chart was telling us not to score.’’

Ford was apparently uncharted, although as tight end Pat Freiermuth said, “I was in that situation in high school once. It’s very difficult to see that goal line and shut it down.’’

It was the beginning of a wild, dramatic, too-involved-to-describe-in-this-space

series of events that ended with Indiana quarterback Michael Penix sprinting for an end-zone pylon, diving and extending the ball forward and touching the pylon a half-instant before he and the ball hit the ground out of bounds.

Maybe.

This called for a video replay review, of course, because most everything did. Officiating consultant Mike Pereira got more camera time on FOX than Homer Simpson.

Penix’ play was, at length, ruled a successful two-point conversion, and Indiana had a 36-35 victory over Penn State in a season opener at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

Penn State had 277 more total yards, 11 more first downs, and had the ball for 40:42 of the game’s 60 minutes.

It also had four turnovers, 10 penalties for 100 yards, and those numbers don’t begin to account for all the mistakes and dysfunction, mental and physical.

“It’s turnovers and penalties,’’ coach James Franklin told the media in a virtual interview session. “I think you guys would agree that that has not been characteristic of us.’’

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Agonizing near-miss losses, though, have become characteristic enough since the program re-emerged and won the Big Ten title in 2016.

Penn State’s opening drive of the season was 12 plays, 62 yards, seven minutes, ended in a 1-yard touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to tight end Pat Freiermuth and whetted appetites for the era of new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

Then the offense drove into a deep ditch, where it remained, smoking and misfiring as sirens blared, the rest of the half.

Starting RB Noah Cain left very early with an injury and didn’t return. Ford and true freshmen Keyvonne Lee and Caziah Holmes stepped in and had moments, but Clifford had nearly half Penn State’s 250 yards on the ground.

The offense did make a couple second-half big plays - a 35-yard TD run by Clifford, and a 60-yard pass connection between Clifford and Jahan Dotson for which Ciarrocca deserves a nod for a route combo that seemed to baffled the Hoosiers.

That made it 21-20 with time waning and a Penn State defense seemingly ready to close, after it had held up in one awful spot after another.

When end Shaka Toney sacked Penix two straight times and then hurried him into a throwaway, it seemed that the D had done that.

The Hoosiers ran out of downs on their own 14 with 1:47 left. But then Ford scored, although he shouldn’t have, and things went loony.

So what, if anything, can be taken from this?

Penn State looks like it has a defense. Most of what went wrong Saturday can be fixed. The special teams, which missed three of three field-goal tries, among many other issues, can’t be this bad.

On the other hand, Ohio State comes to Happy Valley having hung 52 on Nebraska Saturday but, honestly, not having looked as fearsome as that sounds.

In a normal college football season, Saturday’s opponent would have been Akron or Kent State, and the Buckeyes would be at least a month away.

There’s a reason for that, it turns out.