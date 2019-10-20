By Mike Gross
STATE COLLEGE - Penn State exploded early and held on late, somehow both desperately and sluggishly, to beat Michigan 28-21 at Beaver Stadium Saturday.
The win, before a mostly electric White-Out crowd of 110,669, raised as many questions about both teams as it answered.
Penn State had, and nearly squandered, a 21-0 lead. Its offense looked out of ideas for long stretches. Its defense, known as much for depth as dominance, seemed to be tiring down the stretch before it rose up one last time.
Michigan (5-2, 3-2) and its coach, Jim Harbaugh, will face ever-more questions about their ability to win big, season-defining games.
The Wolverines had more rushing yards, more passing yards, far more time of possession and 12 more first downs.
But Penn State won the field-position battle, didn’t commit a turnover, and had more of James Franklin’s beloved explosive plays.
“It comes down to explosive plays against that defense,’’ Franklin said. “The best thing we’re doing right now on offense is protecting the football.’’
The bottom line holds: The Nittany Lions are 7-0, their conference and national aspirations still alive.
Penn State scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions. Tight end Pat Freiermuth beat press coverage on a perfect throw from quarterback Sean Clifford for 17 yards and the first TD, and a 43-yard Ricky Slade gallop set up the second.
The Lions seemed on the verge of breaking it open by the middle of the second quarter, on a score set up by an interception by Tariq Castro-Fields and cashed in when K.J. Hamler again beat press coverage, again with a gorgeous throw by Clifford.
Then a torpor, long and strange and broken up by the odd explosion, kicked in.
It was 21-7 at halftime. A 100-yard return of the second-half kickoff by Hamler might have ended the suspense, but was called back for two holding penalties.
Very slowly and then steadily, Michigan began finding itself offensively, really for the first time in 2019.
The Wolverines outgained Penn State 114-17 in the third quarter, and pulled within 21-14.
Then came the odd explosion, Hamler cruising behind the Michigan defense for an easy 53-yard pitch-and-catch TD.
Michigan kept coming, pulled within 28-21 and drove to a fourth-and-goal at the Penn State three. There the Lions closed the door, when a Shea Patterson pass bounced off the hands of Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell in the end zone, amid the fearsome din of the Penn State student rooting section.
Two minutes remained.
The explosive Hamler finished perhaps the best game of his college career with a 4-yard run to convert a third down-and-three.
That allowed the Lions to drain the clock, force Michigan to exhaust its time-outs and, barely, survive.
Hamler finished with 186 all-purpose yards, six catches and two touchdowns. Linebacker Micah Parsons was just as good, with 14 tackles.
Penn State goes to Michigan State Saturday. The Wolverines host Notre Dame.