STATE COLLEGE — A popular and sensible take going into Saturday’s Penn State-Purdue game involved a hangover.
No, not because this was homecoming weekend in Happy Valley.
We’re talking hangover from a performance eight days previous in Maryland that was dominant and clean and relentless for 60 minutes. Add that to the noon kick, the Nittany Lions’ habit of slow starts and an opponent that seemed hopelessly beat up, and a bit of early sleepwalking was expected.
That take was popular, sensible and wrong. Penn State’s uneven, 35-7 romp over the Boilermakers was almost the opposite of that.
Penn State (2-0 Big Ten, 5-0 overall) led 28-0 37 seconds into the second quarter. Total yardage after the first quarter was 206-1.
Then quarterback Sean Clifford threw an interception, and something like an attention deficit kicked in.
“It’s weird. We jump out like that, and everybody’s so excited,” Clifford said afterward. “Then we had one drive where we didn’t score and … I don’t know if it’s because we just expect to score every time, but we came off the field and … I think you just have to change your mentality.”
The next couple hours were excruciating.
Clifford was irked enough to talk it over, in the postgame locker room, with Dr. Carl Ohlson, a sports psychologist and Penn State’s Associate Athletic Director for Sports Performance.
“It was kind of good to get punched in the mouth,” Clifford said. “And we did respond in the end.”
Not that the outcome was ever in doubt. Penn State’s defense ensured that.
Purdue had just 104 yards of offense. Most of those came in one second-quarter drive — really, two pass plays — when the Lions had some second-stringers on the field. They have second- (and third-) stringers on the field a lot, of course, especially on defense.
The Boilermakers’ touchdown was on a 15-yard pass play against a true freshman cornerback.
“Defensively, we’ve been doing some special things,” coach James Franklin said. “We’re playing championship-level defense right now, and we’ve been doing it for a couple weeks.”
Penn State sacked Purdue QB Jack Plummer 10 times, one short of a school record. The Boilermakers had minus-19 yards of net rushing.
Still, Franklin admitted afterward that “after getting all those early points, maybe we took a deep breath and exhaled. And we don’t live like that around here.”
So the game dragged. Like fingernails on a chalkboard.
Many of the 106,536 at Beaver Stadium squirmed, or left to tailgate, or looked ahead to next week’s very serious game at Iowa, which lost at Michigan on Saturday.
But midway through the fourth quarter the Lions roused themselves enough to add some punctuation and a subplot.
Penn State went 87 yards for a final TD in seven plays, almost all of them by true freshman running back Noah Cain, who finished with 105 yards in 12 carries, and three catches.
Franklin has been juggling four RBs all season, saying he was fine with it until one bell cow emerged.
It’s starting to feel like Cain is ready to be fitted for the bell.
Franklin wasn’t going to say so right after a game, of course.
“I’m not going to announce a change or a decision before looking at the tape and discussing those things,” he said. “After today, you can make some arguments. I still think we’re going to play four guys.”
He did call Cain “very decisive.”
“He sticks his foot in the ground and goes north/south,” Franklin said. “He breaks tackles. Just very consistent, always falling forward.”
More on that Tuesday, maybe.
Certainly more on Iowa, the first of the games that will define a season looking more promising every time out.