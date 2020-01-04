PHILADELPHIA - Jerry Dunn, who coached Penn State basketball from 1995-2003, once said that, “Pennsylvania is not a basketball state."

Dunn never got a recruiting piece of this city, and never tapped the Palestra - college basketball’s oldest and most historic showplace - as a home-away-from-home.

Which may partly explain why Dunn didn’t have the job beyond 2003.

Embracing Philly and its hoop cathedral may partly explain why the prospects of a successor of Dunn’s, Pat Chambers, look brighter than ever.

Chambers’ Philly-oriented, 21st-ranked Nittany Lions rode a wave of Happy Valley energy to 89-86 defeat of No. 23 Iowa before a densely packed crowd of around 8,725 at the University of Pennsylvania’s famous, or infamous, gym.

“I mean, the lighting is not the best,’’ Chambers said afterward. “It’s 150 degrees. There’s an aura, or, can I say, … a smell. But it’s just an amazing place to watch a game, to play a game, to coach a game.’’

The building might have helped the Lions, tangibly and otherwise. Iowa’s bench was shortened with some injuries, and the heat was oppressive even by Palestra standards.

“Everybody in (the Big Ten) has hostile home environments, so we’re used to that part of it,’’ said Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey, himself a Philly guy who played at Penn.

“I think what made today so difficult was, you know, the heat.’’

Still, it’s worth asking how Penn State pulled this off.

Luke Garza, Iowa’s superb, old-school center, had 34 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lions shot 8-for-28 from the three-point arc. They were out-rebounded. Penn State played for long stretches without its best player, Lamar Stevens, and its’ only matchup for Garza, Mike Watkins.

The Lions (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) got next to nothing from Watkins. Stevens got only 23-plus minutes and 11 shots.

But while they otherwise foundered for long stretches in the middle of the game, reserve guard Izaiah Brockington kept them in it.

Brockington is a redshirt sophomore St. Bonaventure transfer from Philly’s Archbishop Ryan High. His last Palestra outing was a loss in the semifinals of the Philly Catholic League playoffs.

“I definitely put extra emphasis on this game,’’ Brockington said. “The only thing I was missing from the Palestra was a win.’’

He scored a career-high 23 on nine-of-15 shooting.

“I really believe he’s still trying to prove to himself that he’s worthy to play in the Big Ten,’’ Chambers said. “It’s almost like he’s trying to earn a scholarship. I’m not going to tell him he has one.’’

Iowa led most of the second half. Chambers agonized over when to put Stevens back in, and finally pulled the trigger with 6:40 left, down six, still holding all three of his time-outs.

Stevens (alma mater: Philadelphia Roman Catholic) scored five of his 16 after that. The Lions put together a 9-2 run, capped with a Curtis Jones three, to take the lead with about three minutes left.

The noise level went from ear-splitting to mind-numbing, and stayed there the rest of the way.

With 90 ticks left Myles Dread, a sophomore wing from Detroit with a broad skill-set, found Watkins with a brilliant crosscourt lob pass for the jam. The Lions got a turnover and, with Iowa sitting in a zone as it had almost all afternoon, found Stevens in the lane for a power layup.

Just 41 seconds remained, and the Lions had wrested control. Dread went six-for-six from the foul line to seal it.

There were 24 lead changes. It might not be a watershed, but it felt like one.

“My head is still spinning,’’ Chambers admitted.

He wasn’t the only one.