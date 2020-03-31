Brent Pry launches every meeting with his players via video teleconference with a simple hope.

"My first thought, always, is everybody joining in," Penn State’s defensive coordinator said. "I’m waiting for that last guy to join up and show his face. You don’t want to see anybody kind of slipping away and giving in to this thing."

College football coaches’ talk of "family" can be cloying, but the quest for connection — coach-to-player and player-to-player — is real and endless.

It’s harder to achieve, obviously, in a pandemic. Zoom, the videoconferencing software, has become as critical a tool for Penn State’s program as game film. The players have been using it to meet, on a whole-squad or position-group basis, several times per week.

"(As) we start every meeting, I ask them about their families and their personal situation," Pry said. "How has this virus touched them? Is there somebody they know, somebody in their family, with job losses? Do they have family in the medical field?

"It’s never just about business. It never is."

Talking about business, which means football, is a relief right now.

For Pry, more than anything else, that has meant figuring out how to get better at defending the pass. The Nittany Lions finished 100th in the country in passing yards allowed (251.5) in 2019.

"The biggest reason, to me, was explosive passes given up," Pry said. "Was it lack of rush? Was it inexperience at the position? Was it quarterbacks able to ID coverage too easily? Was it not enough coverage variety? Was it too many coverages (so that) you're not playing any of them quite well enough?"

Pry pointed out that pass D was a strength in 2018, and there was a big offseason commitment to getting better against the run, which evidently worked in 2019; the Lions finished fifth in the country in run defense.

"Did we over-commit to the box?" Pry said. "Did we get too aggressive in supporting the run and create a liability? There are a lot of questions to be answered."

One answer: Micah Parsons. The then-sophomore linebacker from Harrisburg’s dominant performance (14 tackles, three for loss, two sacks) in Penn State’s Cotton Bowl defeat of Memphis pushed his perception, nationally and locally, to another level.

His coaches used to talk about Parsons in terms of not having scratched the surface of his potential.

Now, as Pry put it, "You want him covering their best back, covering the best tight end. And off the edge.

"It was certainly brought up quite a bit in our offseason self-scout — How can we use Micah more? Rush ability is one of his best talents. He’s very good at (getting to) the other side of the line of scrimmage, at coming off the edge or through those gaps, as we saw in the Cotton Bowl.

"He’s been very productive, but I think we can get a little more mileage out of (him). We’ve got to get him more involved."