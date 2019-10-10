If you watch HBO’s “24/7 College Football,” Penn State edition this week, you’ll get the powerful impression that one position-group, and its coach, are the stars of the show.

It’s Harley-Davidson-riding coach Sean Spencer and his chicken-wing-devouring defensive line, and their stardom isn’t just show-biz magic.

Penn State is fourth in the country in total defense, and even that rank is deceptive, given how willing James Franklin has been to play his reserves, even down to the fourth team.

It’s also deceptive, in the other direction, given the caliber of opposition so far.

The Nittany Lions are third in the country against the run, but easily first in rushing yards allowed per attempt, at just 1.46.

They lead the country in both quarterback sacks, with 25 in five games, and negative yards on sacks with 187 (the sacks and yards per rush are related, since the NCAA continues its silly practice of counting sacks as rushing yards).

The line is long and fast and athletic, fruits of a Franklin-led recruiting renaissance that has led to an upsurge in depth, competition for playing time, etc.

And that has involved some unlikely, or really smart, recruiting hits. They’re not as blue-chip as you might think.

On the eight DLs in regular rotation, five were four-star recruits. Three were three-stars. No five stars in the bunch. And all of the three stars - tackles Antonio Shelton and Robert Windsor and end Shaka Toney - are part of the starting front four.

Toney’s the most interesting case, and not only because he had a breakthrough, three-sack game against Purdue last week.

Not so long ago, Toney was a 195-pound defensive end at Imhotep Charter, the Philadelphia high school powerhouse.

His other offers, as a high school senior in 2016, were not Power Five elite: Duke, Buffalo, UMass, etc.

Penn State saw him as a linebacker then and, apparently, so did Toney; he did a cartwheel in a hallway at Imhotep when Franklin offered him a scholarship.

“He changed his mind during the recruiting process and wanted to be a defensive end. He's really turned into being one of the better defensive ends, I think for me to say a pass rush specialist, I don't think that's fair. I think he does so much more than that.’’

He’s now 6-3, 243, with all of the explosiveness he had at 195. But this isn’t purely a case, according to Franklin, of coaching a guy up.

“The thing that probably people don't appreciate enough is how intelligent he is,’’ Franklin said. “His football IQ is off the charts.’’

Toney admitted Tuesday he’s a “big film guy.’’ He watched every Purdue offensive snap from the Boilermakers’ game with Minnesota two weeks back, looking for an edge against Will Bramel, the redshirt freshman offensive tackle who was usually matched up with Toney.

“That’s one thing I took most seriously coming into college as far as my development,’’ Toney said. “I can see things that a lot of people won’t even take the time to see.’’

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is this week’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, a fact several of Toney’s teammates have complained about on social media.

Franklin said Toney can be stubborn at times, which is “one of his greatest strengths and weaknesses.’’

“Shaka has got great perspectives,’’ Franklin said. “He's thoughtful. He's intelligent. He cares about his teammates. He cares about a lot of different subjects. I've learned a lot from Shaka. I appreciate Shaka, and I know our team does, as well and I think what you saw on Saturday, you're just going to continue to see from him.’’