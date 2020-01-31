Penn State will have to look elsewhere for its chaos from now on.
Defensive line coach Sean Spencer, well regarded as a recruiter, motivator and teacher
and known to his players as “Coach Chaos,’’ is leaving Happy Valley to become the New York Giants’ defensive line coach.
Sean Fitz of Lions 24/7 first reported the news.
Spencer has been with Penn State head coach James Franklin since 2011, including Franklin’s tenure at Vanderbilt and six seasons at Penn State. In addition to the job of offensive line coach, Spencer also held the title of run game coordinator and associate head coach in 2018 and ‘19.
Spencer is the fourth assistant coach to leave Penn State in the last month. Offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne was named head coach at Old Dominion and was replaced by former Minnesota OC Kirk Ciarrocca. Wide receivers’ coach Gerad Parker was hired as OC at West Virginia and replaced by former Purdue all-American Taylor Stubblefield.
Offensive line coach Matt Limegrover was fired and replaced by Phil Trautwein, formerly of Boston College.
Spencer will join the staff of new Giants’ coach Joe Judge. Penn Manor High School grad Mike Treier was also hired by Judge as a defensive assistant this week.
Defensive coordinator Brent Pry and recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks coach Terry Smith are now the only holdovers from Franklin’s original Penn State coaching staff.
Spencer 49, played at Clarion and coached at Shippensburg, among a total of 11 career stops including Wesleyan, Massachusetts, Trinity, Holy Cross, Villanova, Hofstra and Bowling Green.