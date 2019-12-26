DALLAS - Before Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley, James Franklin’s favorite football player might have been Donald Driver.
They were only together a year, when Franklin was wide receivers’ coach for the Green Bay Packers in 2005. It wasn’t even the best year of Driver’s 14-year NFL career, although 86 receptions for 1,221 yards aren’t shabby.
Driver managed to make a powerful and lasting impression, and shared some of it when he spoke to Penn State’s team here Monday, after the Lions practiced in preparation for the Cotton Bowl.
“When you coach in the NFL and your best player is a great guy and sets a tone for the whole organization, you’re blessed, and it was like that for me,’’ Franklin said. “We’ve stayed in touch ever since.’’
Driver invited Franklin to Green Bay to attend his induction into the Packers’ Hall of Fame in 2017. Franklin has offered a scholarship to Driver’s son, Cristian, a sophomore wide receiver from Argyle, Texas.
“It’s just been amazing to watch his career,’’ Driver told 24/7 Sports Monday. “When you have that relationship with someone, he’s more of a player’s coach, friend, who wants to be in with the players. And that’s a good thing.”
Driver said he told the Nittany Lions two things.
“Earn your respect and leave your stamp,’’ he said. “That’s what it’s all about. You guys got the opportunity, fellas. Leave your legacy.’’
NIT-NOTES: Connor McGovern, a 2019 Penn State grad and rookie guard with the Dallas Cowboys, is another alum who visited Cotton Bowl practices. ….
Penn State’s players took in the Dallas Mavericks’ NBA game with the San Antonio Spurs (and former Reading High star Lonnie Walker) Thursday. …
The players visited the Children’s Health Center of Dallas Monday, and Franklin donated $10,000 to the hospital. ...
Penn State tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will call the offensive plays Saturday in his role as interim offensive coordinator. The new OC, Kirk Ciarrocca, will be in town the next few days, a reminder that Bowen’s new gig is only very temporary.
Bowen doesn’t seem overwhelmed, or even slightly bothered by, the situation. Of course, he’s been at OC (at Fordham) and, at age 30, probably will be again.
“The last few years, I’ve tried to put myself in that mode,’’ he said. “But really, our game plans are very collaborative. I’m really just leaning on the entire staff. I don’t feel like there’s anything more on my plate than usual.’’