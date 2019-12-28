ARLINGTON, Texas — Several Penn State players have eligibility for college football and the NFL Draft in 2020.
None of them announced decisions after the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.
“Give it a few days,” said wide receiver/kick returner KJ Hamler, who is projected as a second- or third-round pick in the April draft, despite an exceptionally strong group of receivers in this draft class.
Hamler said he wanted to meet with James Franklin at least once more before deciding. He has until Jan. 20 to choose.
Defensive end Shaka Toney and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields are also still deciding, apparently, although Toney was talkative in the postgame locker room and sounded like a guy who’d like to squeeze a bit more from his college experience.
“I do (want to stay),” he said. “I love it here. I didn’t commit to a big-time school, I committed to a 7-6 (2015) team. I believe in Coach Franklin, Coach Spence (Sean Spencer), Coach (Brent) Pry.”
Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos announced at the end of the regular season he was declaring for the draft. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries all intend to stay.
Nit-notes
All the points: Understandably, Saturday’s wild show threw off some remarkable numbers. Penn State’s 53 points were a school bowl game record, as were its 33 first-half points.
The teams’ combined eight rushing touchdowns were a New Year’s Six bowl game record, and their combined 58 first-half points were a Cotton Bowl record. Penn State’s 28 first-quarter points tied a New Year’s Six bowl record the Lions also tied in the third quarter of the 2017 Rose Bowl.
Rushing marks: Penn State’s 396 rushing yards were its most ever in a bowl game, and most in any game since the Larry Johnson Jr.-led Lions racked up 423 vs. Northwestern in 2002.
Journey Brown’s 202 yards on the ground were the most ever by a Penn State player in a bowl game. The previous mark was a fresh one, 194 by Saquon Barkley in the 2017 Rose Bowl.
Chunky: If you define “chunk” plays as rushes of 10-plus yards and passes of 15-plus yards, the teams combined for 28 of them (Penn State 15, Memphis 13).
Kicking it: The six field goals by Riley Patterson, Memphis’ brilliant kicker, are the most ever in any bowl game. His 21 points are a Memphis school and New Year’s Six bowl game record.
By the numbers: Penn State came into the game leading the nation in forced fumbles, and added three more, for a final total of 23. Memphis QB Brady White threw 454 yards, a career high and second-most on Cotton Bowl history.