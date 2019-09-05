When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Beaver Stadium.
TV: Fox (Tim Brando play-by-play, Spencer Tillman color, Coley Harvey sideline).
2018 records: Penn State 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten. Buffalo 10-4, 7-1 Mid-American Conference.
Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 2-1 and won the last meeting, 27-14 Sept. 12, 2015 at Beaver Stadium.
Coach: Lance Leipold, fifth year, (23-27).
Buffalo’s best player: Sophomore RB Jaret Patterson ran for 1,013 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He had 90 yards in 12 carries and a score in light duty last week.
Injury update: Buffalo WR Antonio Nunn, a starter, is questionable with a lower-body injury. Another WR, Jovany Ruiz, is out for the year with a knee injury.
Penn State is free of reported injuries. DT Damion Barber is expected back after missing the opener for a violation of team rules.
Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 29.5-point favorite. The line opened at -22.
Outlook/notes: Leipold had an incredible run at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, including a 109-6 record, seven national championship games and six national titles. The Bulls were 9-1 last year, with the only loss to a very good Army team and road wins over Temple and Rutgers (42-13), before being jolted at Ohio, 52-17 as a 2-point underdog. It’s hard to imagine Buffalo being as good this time, given a rash of transfers to Power Five schools and QB Tyree Jackson, the MAC Offensive Player of the Year, leaving early for the NFL. They excelled defending the run last year, but are replacing five of the defensive front seven, including two first-team all-MAC players. They were very vanilla offensively in a 38-10 cruise over Robert Morris last week, throwing only 10 passes.
Buffalo isn’t 2018 Appalachian State, but it’s closer to that than to Idaho.
For Penn State, expect to see the roster effectively shrink and a true two-deep begin to take shape. Expect LB Micah Parsons to reintroduce himself to Nittany Nation after a quiet opener. Otherwise, this should be a routine day at the office.
Prediction: Penn State 38, Buffalo 13.