Penn State and the Big Ten are restarting football the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

The conference’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to resume the season Wednesday. The conference had voted to shut down last month due to COVID-19-related health and safety concerns.

The vote includes the conference adopting, “significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition,’’ according to a statement released by Penn State Wednesday morning.

“We are excited for our guys to have the opportunity to get back to action safely on the weekend of October 23-24,’’ Penn State football coach James Franklin said via Twitter.

“These last several months have been riddled with uncertainty for our student-athletes, but they have handled it with class and dignity. Our guys have remained relentless in following our COVID-19 protocols and in their preparations to be ready to play football.”

At the moment, the restart is for football only, although the Penn State release said, “all Big Ten sports will require testing protocols before they can resume competition.

“Updates regarding fall sports other than football, as well as winter sports that begin in the fall including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and wrestling, will be announced shortly.’’

The football schedule and other details about the restart are expected t be announced by the conference later Wednesday.