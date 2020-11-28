When a team is more than halfway through a football season without a win, the urge to forget this year, play the youngsters and start laying the groundwork for what’s next, is understandable.

The notion came up a couple times last week, and James Franklin swatted it aside.

“We’ve got to do whatever we got to do to beat Michigan,’’ he said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “We have to find a way to win Saturday.’’

Turned out that Penn State did both in Ann Arbor Saturday. The way to beat Michigan was to play the youngsters.

True freshmen accounted for 267 of Penn State’s 417 total yards of offense as the Nittany Lions won a football game for the first time since Dec. 28, 2019, beating the Wolverines in the Big House, 27-17.

“We’re going to have Victory Monday dinner,’’ Franklin said afterward, “which is going to be the most delicious thing I ever tasted in my life.’’

Penn State had control, if nothing like dominance, most of the way. But Michigan scored early in the fourth quarter to pull within 20-17, and the Lions had to make some of the complimentary, winning plays they have utterly failed to deliver in 2020.

The offense produced a 12-play, 75-yard TD drive, mostly by knocking the Wolverines off the line of scrimmage.

On a Michigan third-and-10 on the next possession, the defense came up with a strip-sack fumble, batted inbounds and then recovered by Penn State, that turned into a 10-yard penalty on Penn State and a Michigan first down.

The batting was illegal, apparently, a ruling Franklin found, “interesting.’’

But the D soon made a game-sealing stand, stopping Michigan on a third-and-two and then fourth-and-one at the Penn State 37 with 5:37 left.

No, this doesn’t mean the Nittany Lions have found themselves or turned any corners. Penn State is 1-6. Michigan is 2-4.

Derek Levarse of the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader called it, accurately, the Schadenfreude Bowl.

Still, it was a win against one of the teams Nittany Nation wants to beat most, Penn State’s third in its last four tries against Michigan and first in Arbor since 2009.

The Lions ran for 254 yards. That’s how this team was supposed to do it, based on a veteran offensive line and elite running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain.

Then Brown’s football career ended due to shear condition. Cain’s season ended due to injury. RB number three, Devyn Ford, missed Saturday due to a death in his family.

Enter true freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes in critical, rather than supporting, roles. Lee rumbled for 134 yards, a touchdown and several key first downs.

Penn State’s best offensive weapon, and player, in 2020 has been wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Michigan sold out to contain Dotson, usually with shutdown cornerback Vincent Gray.

Grey had bottled up all-American Rashod Bateman in the Wolverines’ season-opening defeat of Minnesota.

Dotson was targeted nine times, but had just three catches for 30 yards. But true freshman WR Parker Washington had nine catches for 93, including some key ones, in traffic, against press coverage.

The tight ends most of the way were true freshmen Brenton Strange and true freshman Theo Johnson.

“To see some guys who were forced into significant roles, figure it out today, do some of the dirty work, and play winning football, it was great to see,’’ Franklin said.

Sean Clifford started again at quarterback for Penn State, after being benched in favor of Will Levis in last week’s loss to Iowa. Clifford’s passing numbers were modest (17-of-28 for 163 yards) but he ran for 73 in nine tries, including a 28-yard touchdown.

He seemed like a leader again, and he had a bit of an edge afterward.

“I haven’t, and I will never, doubt myself,’’ he said. “Nobody’s given up at all. The vibe hasn’t changed, and it will not change.’’

The postgame locker room felt a little different, though.

Isaac Lutz, a former walk-on from Berks Catholic who had the game of his life Saturday (three catches, 30 yards), described a lot of music, a lot of dancing, a lot of jumping around.

“Honestly,’’ Lutz said, “I kind of forgot what this feeling felt like.’’