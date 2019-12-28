ARLINGTON, Texas — Every day, all last week, Micah Parsons kept telling Brent Pry that this Cotton Bowl was going to be his.

“Know before it happens,” he said. “You can't be surprised. You have to know when your moment is here.”

Parsons is a Penn State linebacker from Harrisburg with otherworldly gifts. Pry is the Penn State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach who's spent the last two years trying to extract everything Parsons has.

They struck the mother lode here Saturday as Penn State beat Memphis 52-39 in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.

The Nittany Lions were gashed early and often by a well-conceived Memphis offense that has weapons and knows how to use them. The Lions took too long to settle on a straightforward ground game that ended up churning out 396 yards, 202 of them by Journey Brown.

But they won a wild, entertaining battle. They are 11-2, with a certain place in this year's final national top 10 and next year's first one.

“When you go back all the way to when the season started, nobody was talking about Penn State,” coach James Franklin said after the celebration.

“Even within our own conference. And here we are in another New Year's Six game, and had an opportunity to win.

“And then, we think, kind of laying the foundation for the future.”

On the Lions’ second possession, they hit two chunk passes and then got a brilliant, 32-yard touchdown run from Brown, who broke four tackles and dragged a Tiger into the end zone.

Memphis answered with its assortment of receiver screens and underneath throws, and its squadron of quick, elusive catchers and throwers who can turn little plays into big ones.

The sides took turns landing haymakers for a long while. It was the highest-scoring game in the Cotton Bowl’s 82-year history.

“They threw everything they had at us,” Parsons said.

The Tigers tried reverses, double-reverses, and a double-reverse with a pass to quarterback Brady White, who was tremendous and himself threw for 454 yards.

Penn State’s defense did have some moments in the red zone, and critically picked off White twice.

The latter of those, by freshman Marquis Wilson, was grabbed inside the Penn State 5, with 4:36 left, and allowed the run game to run out the clock.

The first pick came in the third period, Penn State leading just 38-36. Parsons, blitzing on a third down-and-eight, grabbed White and was about to sack him when White shoveled the ball feebly and it found safety Garrett Taylor, who went 15 yards for a TD that finally, firmly turned the fight in Penn State's favor.

Somehow, in a game that included 92 points, 1,071 yards and 52 first downs, a defender was the best player on the field.

Parsons had 14 tackles, seven of them solos, two tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry, and those numbers don't tell you enough. The Taylor pick, for example, was Parsons' one “quarterback hurry,” which seems like a euphemism.

“Yeah, this was my best game,” he said.

His teammates were more effusive.

“We could see him be the No. 1 overall (NFL draft) pick in 2021,” defensive end Shaka Toney said.

Parsons was asked about winning the Heisman Trophy, a near impossibility for a defensive player, and didn't shy away.

“I believe, with a lot of hard work, there's a chance I could do it,” he said.