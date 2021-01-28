The vaunted Ivy League connection continues to bear fruit for Penn State’s football program.

Just kidding - but the Nittany Lions did pick up a transfer from Harvard Wednesday. He is Eric Wilson, a 6-4, 315-pound interior offensive lineman who grew up in Minnesota.

The Ivy League did not play football in 2020, but Wilson was second-team all-Ivy in 2019, and a 2020 pre-season FCS All-American.

24/7 Sports is reporting that Wilson originally committed to Auburn, but that was before Auburn fired head coach Gus Malzahn. LSU was also involved.

He could help an offensive line that loses starters Michal Menet, at center, Will Fries, who played tackle and guard, and guard CJ Thorpe.

Menet and Fries were seniors, and Thorpe entered the transfer portal in hopes of playing defense elsewhere.

As for the returning O-linemen, Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace started the last few games of the 2020 season at tackle, after Thorpe lost his starting job. Fries moved from tackle to guard.

Next season, Mike Miranda, who started at guard, could move to center, replacing Menet.

That move would create two openings at guard. Redshirt sophomore Juice Scruggs, who impressed late last year, would be the favorite to start at one guard spot. Wilson could compete for the other.

Wilson is the fifth transfer in to Penn State since the 2020 season ended.