There will not be fans in the stands for Penn State football games at Beaver Stadium this fall.

In an email message to season ticket holders Thursday, Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said all fall sports on campus will be played with no spectators.

Barbour cited Pennsylvania’s limit of 250 people for outfit gatherings and 25 for indoors.

The email included an acknowledgment from Barbour that, “our revenue losses will be in the high eight figures, reaching nine figures in the case of no competition.’’

Penn State is offering football season ticket holders three options:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

1. Convert 2020 ticket purchase into a tax-deductible donation to the athletic department.

2. Rollover a 2020 season ticket t 2021.

3. Request a full refund.

The first and second options will include priority access to seats if Pennsylvania’s public-gathering limitations change and fans are allowed in 2020 games.

Barbour will meet with the media at 2 p.m. Thursday.