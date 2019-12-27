Penn State’s football program generated over $100 million in revenue in fiscal 2018, the last year for which figures are available.
That’s about a 32 percent revenue increase from 2014, when James Franklin was hired to coach the Nittany Lions. Revenues exceeded costs, in ‘18, by over $50 million.
That $50 million essentially funds Penn State’s athletic department, which prides itself on being financially self-sustaining.
In that context, coach Franklin’s annual salary, $5.35 million, doesn’t seem overwhelming. But as the late Sen. Everett Dirksen once said, “A million here, a million there, pretty soon, you’re talking real money.’’
Which brings us to the arms race Penn State is in, with a dozen or so other schools at the highest, most crazed levels of college football.
For many of those dozen, it’s a straight-ahead drag race. Clemson’ the 2016 and ‘18 football national champion, fields only 17 intercollegiate teams. Oklahoma has 18, Alabama, LSU and Georgia 16 each.
Penn State fields, and football essentially pays for, 31.
“We need to to be in the top three in the Big Ten and top 10 nationally, as a kind of benchmark,’’ Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said Friday during her annual bowl-game press conference.
She was talking about athletic spending, facilities, support, etc.
Franklin just got a new contract amid rumors connecting him to other jobs, including Florida State and USC. Details have not yet been made public, but he won’t be taking a pay cut.
“My contract all along has not been about money,’’ Franklin said the first time he got a new deal, in 2017.
“It’s been about Penn State football, what do we need to do to keep growing in every area: facilities, staff salaries, academic support, things we need to do to build the No. 1 organization in college football. Which is our goal.”
Barbour spends much of her time striking a balance between that goal and dozens of others.
“I think in many things we’re top one or two (in the conference) and top five nationally,’’ she said.
Some fans might scoff at that, and part of that may be that other than Barbour’s and Franklin’s contract, dollar figures have not been made public.
“(Fans) look at a salary figure, for one of our more high-profile assistant coaches, from like five years ago,’’ Barbour. “I can guarantee you, that’s not what he’s making today.’’
A $70 million renovation of the Lasch Football Building is about halfway to completion. The school’s long-range facilities master plan is ongoing, although serious renovations to Beaver Stadium are not on the horizon.
Franklin just hired an offensive coordinator away from Minnesota at a likely seven-figure salary. The OC, Kirk Ciarrocca, was making $720,000 at Minnesota. He’s a Pennsylvania guy and a Penn State fan who clearly wanted to be in Happy Valley.
Could Penn State won won a true bidding war for an OC? In other words, would it spend upwards of $2 million on an assistant football coach?
Barbour said that Franklin is, “always looking out for his assistant coaches, always pushing for what’s going to make Penn State more competitive. There are conversations we have, almost daily, about our ability to compete,’’
But she added, interestingly, that “I would hesitate to say those (conversations) became part of (Franklin’s) contract negotiations.’’
“We made a commitment, several years ago, to upgrading our assistant coaches (salary) pool. And for the last three years, James and I have sat down and determined a number. He’s asked for a number and that’s what he’s been given, and this year is no different.’’
Barbour said she’s OK with all this. Even the part where at the end of every year, her football coach will probably be rumored to be leaving.
“I think it’s awesome,’’ she said. “You always want someone that other people want.
“This contract, any contract, it’s not going to stop. And I don’t really want it to.’’