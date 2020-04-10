Jaylen Reed, a four-star safety with offers from Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, USC and Oregon, committed to Penn State on Thursday.

Another four-star DB, Kalen King, and his twin brother, three-star LB Kobe King, pulled the trigger for Penn State on Friday. A high school teammate of the Kings, DB Donovan Johnson, is already at Penn State.

Meanwhile, KJ Hamler, a Nittany Lions wide receiver, awaits the NFL draft after turning pro in January.

The common thread? All five players are from Michigan, specifically Metro Detroit, which is becoming a significant, if unlikely, Penn State recruiting stronghold.

Credit Tim Banks, the Nittany Lions' co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach, who was born in Detroit, played at Central Michigan and coached at CMU, Ferris (Mich.) State and, most recently, Illinois, as defensive coordinator from 2012-15.

“I’ve been recruiting a long time. I’ve made a lot of great relationships around the country, but particularly in the Midwest,’’ Banks said in a video conference with Penn State media Thursday.

“I know the young men that come out of the area. A lot of them are very blue-collar, and hard-working, and are just looking for an opportunity to continue to grow.’’

In the James Franklin era, Penn State has retained its traditional recruiting strength in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the so-called DMV (Delaware, Maryland Virginia). It has lately gotten a piece of talent-rich Florida, thanks in part to the hiring of running backs coach and Florida native Ja’Juan Seider.

It has also spread the net more broadly in recent years, bringing in recruits from Texas, California, Oregon, Canada and even Germany.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But becoming a player in the Big Ten geographic footprint might be an underrated piece of the puzzle. The current roster shows five players from Ohio (including starting QB Sean Clifford, four from Michigan (not counting the above-mentioned class of 2021 recruits), three from Illinois and one each from Indiana and Iowa.

“It is a competitive area in general,” Banks said. “If you're in the Midwest, which is the Big Ten footprint, you're fighting all the major players.

“Proximity plays a part. You’re not just recruiting the young man, you’re recruiting the family. Any time you have an opportunity to stay home, or within that six-hour radius, it plays an important role to the family.’’

Penn State did not hit a home run with the recruiting class of 2020, which was 15th in the country and third in the Big Ten, according to the 24/7 Sports composite ranking. It’s arguably the first time under Franklin that a recruiting class did not exceed expectations.

And Penn State has not started 2021 fast. Before Friday it had just four verbals; Ohio State has 15 (almost all blue-chip), Clemson 10, Florida 13, Wisconsin nine.

On the other hand, four is more than Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M.

And the 2021 cycle seemed to get a boost when Landon Tengwall, a blue-chip offensive tackle from Maryland, committed to Penn State over Notre Dame. Franklin and Co. are reportedly in the hunt with four of the top 15 and seven of the top 50 ranked players in the class.

The swagger’s building.

At their announcement ceremony Friday, the twins pulled off hoodies to reveal Michigan and Michigan State jerseys, and then pulled those off to reveal Penn State T-shirts and said, in unison, “We are…’’