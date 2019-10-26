EAST LANSING, Mich. — This was supposed to be a trap.
Michigan State was coming off a bye week that figured as a season reboot.
Penn State was coming off an emotional defeat of Michigan amid a dazzling White Out.
Conventional wisdom put the Nittany Lions on upset alert.
Consider it another hurdle cleared in a season whose possibilities amp up with each passing Saturday.
Penn State played a dominant first half and cruised past Sparty 28-7 in the relentless rain and gloom of south-central Michigan.
The Lions are 8-0, 5-0 in the Big Ten, and certain to be ranked in the top five nationally as they head into a bye week.
Further, they aced a stretch of the schedule — including at Iowa on Oct. 12 and Michigan at home last Saturday — that even the most optimistic reaches of Nittany Nation had to see, going into the season, as a minefield.
“As much as I want everybody to take it one game at a time,” coach James Franklin said, “every one of our 700,000 alumni and every one of you guys looked at this three-game stretch and knew it was going to be a real challenge. For us to get through it and get to the bye week is really important.”
The Lions did it, for a change, not so much with explosive plays but long, sustained drives, three of them for touchdowns in the first half, that totaled 29 plays, 210 yards and 12 minutes of game time. The touchdowns were all gorgeous throws from quarterback Sean Clifford, two to tight end Pat Freiermuth (16 and 19 yards) and one to wideout KJ Hamler (27).
Michigan State’s one stab at making it interesting before halftime was snuffed out when Shaka Toney blocked a field goal.
Early in the third quarter the languid Spartans (4-4, 2-3) fumbled away a punt at their own 6-yard line. Clifford immediately found Freiermuth for his third touchdown, and the suspense was over.
There were sobering notes. Nine penalties for 104 yards was one of them. Potentially more important, for the first time this year, the win extracted what appeared to be a sizable physical toll.
Freshman Noah Cain, by far the most impressive of the running back committee so far, made his first start but left with an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter, didn’t return and was carried off by teammates after the game.
Two cornerbacks, starter John Reid and backup Trent Gordon, also left with apparent physical issues.
“We had a bunch of injuries,” Franklin said. “I don’t think (they) are going to be long-term injuries, but we had to go way down into our depth chart. … I think the depth stuff was huge for us.”
After halftime, it got as messy as the weather, and the game turned toward a familiar pattern. Penn State led Purdue 28-0 early in the second quarter Oct. 5, and won 35-7. It led Michigan 28-7 last week and ended up holding on at the end.
The Spartans never threatened, but the final stats — yardage, first downs, time of possession, etc. — ended up surprisingly even.
This feels like a nit-pick, but four clean, focused quarters is apparently the next plateau.
“It’s important how we handle this,” Franklin said. “We can take a step (during the bye) and clean some of these things up.”