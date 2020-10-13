Tuesday's Lancaster-Lebanon League singles finals required patience, perseverance and most of all, stamina.

Plus, a survival mentality as the opening sets of both the 3A and 2A finals needed a tie-breaker.

Each of the 3A sets went to a tie breaker before Penn Manor sophomore Catherine Rabatin defended her league championship, topping Avery Palandjian of Manheim Township, 7-6 (7-0), 7-6 (7-4).

In 2A, Lancaster Catholic sophomore Anna Millen needed a long early tie break to get past Cassidy Gleiberman of Lancaster Country Day, 7-6 (11-9), 6-1.

After two hours and 20 minutes of work, Rabatin was quick to say how difficult a match it was.

“(Tie breakers) get in your head a little bit," Rabatin said. “She's my biggest competitor so it was good to pull out another win. She forced a lot of errors off me, so I just had to adjust. She played really well."

Palandjian and Rabatin played power vs. power and neither led by more than two games at any time. Rabatin led the first set 5-3 before it tied up and Palandjian won the first two games of Set 2.

“We were on serve most of the first set and I was like, I know I can break her serve. I had chances but she just played good," said Rabatin. “I thought, ‘I won last year so I have to win again.' I put too much pressure on myself, I think."

Millen and Gleiberman traded games on the other court at Conestoga Valley High School, then traded points in the tie break. More than 1:20 after the match started, the first set finally ended.

Gleiberman won the first game of the second set before Millen caught fire and swept the next six.

“I kind of struggled winning the points that were for me, but when I was down, I got more motivation,” Millen said, “I finally was fed up with being the one that was down. So I just kept pushing through. After the set was over, I just got a bunch of energy back."

Willing to use lobs and long volleys, victory was redemption for Millen, who missed her freshman season because of a back injury.

“My coaches tell me to do that because that is not my game," she said. “I like to finish the points really fast, so when I come out and play her I have to play her game, She is so good at it. I just try to be ready for the next ball."

Amazingly, Palandjian wasn't done after her marathon match. She and Scotty Reynolds took on fellow Blue Streaks Julia Briner and Kami Henneman for the 3A doubles title.

Since nothing was easy on Tuesday, three sets were needed before Reynolds and Palandjian won, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Country Day was victorious in 2A doubles as Gleiberman teamed with Maggie Auman to top Millen and Alexis Morgan, 6-2, 6-4.