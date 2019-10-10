After 12 years atop Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One, the Penn Manor field hockey team wasn’t ready to give up the title just yet.
The Comets needed one more win in the regular season finale and found it on their home field, connecting on two penalty corners in the second half for a 2-0 win over Conestoga Valley.
Thursday night’s victory pulls Penn Manor even with CV — with 10-2 league records — making the Comets and the Buckskins section co-champions.
“Our goal tonight was to play great hockey,” Penn Manor coach Matt Soto said. “We know there’s emotions and we know that things happened last time (a 1-0 loss at CV last month), but our goal was to control what we could control and I thought we did a great job. ”
As the final horn sounded, Penn Manor (14-4 overall) retreated to its bench to celebrate and get ready for Senior Night festivities. On the other side, CV sped off toward the stands to share a joyful moment with their friends and families.
Despite the loss, the Buckskins earned the program’s first section title.
“This was school history,” CV coach Kelly Dearolf said of her message to her team. “First time in school history, pick your head up and be proud of what you just did there.”
There was a lot for CV to be proud of, especially defensively.
Penn Manor controlled the first half, keeping CV from even getting inside the circle, but couldn’t get past the Buckskins’ defense on the other end.
Abby Morley blocked a corner five minutes into play. Three minutes later, Penn Manor’s Jasmine Miller tried to dribble into the circle, but was pushed out toward the baseline and her pass skipped across the front of the cage without finding a teammate.
Carli Eberly then stopped a pair of Penn Manor advances on the far sideline before CV goalie Brooke Eberly took over.
After making sure the game stayed scoreless at the half, the junior (12 saves) came out of the break by kicking away a shot and falling into a split to stop another.
Penn Manor continued to pressure and finally found the back of the net thanks to a deflection on the squad’s fifth corner.
Goal Penn Manor. Comets turn their 5th corner into a 1-0 lead over CV with 23:15 to play.
Tiana Edwards took the insert from Malayna Kahl and fired into the circle, where Kahl got her stick down for the 1-0 lead with 24 minutes to play.
CV (13-4) earned its second corner with eight minutes left and nearly tied the game, but Morley’s shot was kicked away by goalie Cecily Charles before Edwards cleared it.
Miller added Penn Manor’s final tally with three minutes to play, scooping up a loose ball, pulling to her right and launching the ball into the far corner.
“We worked hard. We knew this was going to be a battle,” Dearolf said. “Of course we wanted to win, but in the end, I just wanted them to do everything they could and leave it all out on the field, and that’s what they did.”
“I’m hoping for another chance next Saturday at the league finals,” she added. “It’s not over yet.”
Another Penn Manor corner & Jasmine Miller adds an insurance goal. Comets now lead CV 2-0.