Penn Manor’s Allison Steele and Emma Landis battled through the 200-yard individual medley Tuesday night, trading the lead after each stroke. Steele finally pushed herself into first place in the backstroke, but Landis didn’t let her pull away, closing the gap in the freestyle and finishing just 0.24 seconds behind.
It proved to be that kind of night for the Comet girls at Franklin & Marshall College’s Kunkel Aquatic Center. The visitors took first and second in six events, including a sweep of the breaststroke, to claim their first win of the season, 116-52 over Lancaster Catholic.
The Penn Manor boys found similar success, led by double winners Sam Lutter and Everett Barry, completing the non-league swimming sweep with a 102-63 win.
“They swam well here tonight — a lot of good times, a lot of drops in our distance times,” Penn Manor coach Eric Urban said.
“We’re off to a great start,” he continued. “I think we’re in a good spot (heading into league meets). I know that the seniors and juniors know that we’ve developed into a solid team over the last four or five years and we’re excited. They’re ready and so am I.”
After anchoring the winning 200 medley relay, Avery Groff picked up her first of two individual wins for Penn Manor (1-1) in the 200 freestyle. The sophomore clocked in at 2:05.17 to take the event by nearly 16 seconds.
Groff also took the 100 backstroke (1:06.07), finishing four seconds ahead of Steele.
Penn Manor’s largest margin of victory, however, came in the 500 freestyle. Jordyn Kendig clocked in at 5:50.36, nearly 40 seconds ahead of the competition. Jalyn Clow added another Comets win in the 100 butterfly (1:06.15) ahead of Lancaster Catholic’s Leanna Smith.
Smith was the top finisher for the Crusaders (0-3), taking second in the 100 freestyle and swimming in the second-place 200 freestyle and third-place 200 medley relays.
Lancaster Catholic (1-2) tried to keep pace in the boys meet, taking second place in four events, including second and third in the 100 breaststroke. Casimir Mikula earned the squad’s lone win, posting a nearly 32-second win in the 500 freestyle (5:27.75).
The sophomore also picked up big points with a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle, but it wasn’t enough to keep the shorthanded Crusaders — who were down a combined eight swimmers because of illness — within reach of Penn Manor.
Their best chance came in the 100 breaststroke. Barry and Catholic’s Ben Young (1:6.04) went into the final turn almost even, but Barry (1:04.39) came off the wall with an extra push to pull away for the win.
Barry also took the top spot in the 200 IM (2:11.52) ahead of teammate Andrew Pursel (2:13.30), while Lutter won the 200 freestyle (1:53.46) and the fly (55.64) for Penn Manor (2-0).
