After nearly seven years as a forward for the U.S. women’s field hockey team, Lancaster County’s Jill Funk is ready to focus on a new title: mom.
Funk announced her retirement from Team USA on Wednesday, citing the desire to spend more time with her family, including her now 4-month-old daughter Andi.
“It was a really hard decision, but there were a couple of factors,” Funk said. “I’m a new mom now and having a little girl just made it 10 times harder to decide whether to keep going or to stop.”
“With the Pro League coming up, that’s a huge thing, (the team) will have some insane travel,” Funk continued. “It’s hard for me to leave (my daughter) for a couple of hours.”
The 28-year-old earned 148 international caps for Team USA, a total which had her second on the active roster behind captain Kat Sharkey (176 caps). Warwick graduate Alyssa Manley (124 caps) now assumes that mantle.
Funk’s last appearance for Team USA came last February, starting in the squad’s Pro League opener in Argentina before sitting out the rest of the season due to her pregnancy. The forward stayed with the team, however, lifting and running while helping out with drills during practices and attending home games at Spooky Nook Sports.
“It didn’t take (a return) out of the picture,” Funk said of her pregnancy. “The goal was to come back, but with all of the changes and everything that happened, it made the decision easier.”
Funk first started playing field hockey in eighth grade, but almost gave up to focus on her favorite sport at the time, soccer. Instead, her parents convinced her to stick with the game for one more year and she fell in love while playing at Penn Manor.
With the Comets, Funk was a three-time All-League selection and a two-time first-team All-American. She helped Penn Manor win the Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three championships in 2009, the program’s first such titles in 23 years.
Penn Manor also won its first PIAA title in 2008, with Funk scoring the game-winning goal on a penalty stroke.
Funk played collegiately at the University of Maryland, winning NCAA titles in her freshman and sophomore seasons. She was named Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year in 2010 and ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Tournament MVP as well as a finalist for the Honda Award in 2013.
Later that year, Funk made her national team debut in Argentina. In March of 2014, she scored twice as Team USA played its first game at Spooky Nook with a 7-0 win over Canada.
“It’s an honor just playing for your country,” Funk said. “There’s no better feeling.”
With the national team, Funk won gold medals at the 2013 World League Round 2, 2014 Champions Challenge, 2015 Pan American Games and the 2017 World League Semifinals, where she was named the tournament’s Top Goal Scorer after netting five goals. She also won bronze at the 2016 Champions Trophy and the 2017 Pan American Cup.
Funk admitted the 2016 Rio Olympics were a career highlight, but some of her favorite memories came off the field.
“Some of the best moments were just hanging out with the team,” she said. “Just training and working with the team, you really got to be yourself and truly get to know your teammates. They’ve become like family to me.”
Funk’s retirement is one of a number of changes for the national team in the last three months. The forward is the second player to retire, with defender Caitlin Van Sickle announcing her decision in December.
A month before that, Janneke Schopman was dismissed as head coach. Former national team player, and two-time Olympian, Caroline Nelson-Nichols was announced as her replacement before Christmas.
Nelson-Nichols and Team USA return to the field in just over two weeks, hosting No. 1 the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League opener Friday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. at the University of North Carolina.