The L-L League championship game wasn’t the only tilt on Saturday’s slate, as the regular season hit the tape and the race for District 3 power points reached the finish line. Here’s the roundup, with some notables …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Conestoga Valley 61, McCaskey 53 — After all of the trials and tribulations the Buckskins went through this winter, it was only fitting that CV went out with a victory. Taylor Hehnly (season-high 18 points), Rebecca Hartranft (season-high 14 points) and Ashley Cirilo (11 points) paced the offense, and the Bucks (3-12 overall) bolted to a 31-26 lead the break and then held off the host Red Tornado. CV snapped a 12-game losing skid in the process, surviving a season that saw a pair of coronavirus-induced shutdowns, and a jam-packed makeup schedule down the stretch. Anisha Sepulveda (career-high 23 points with five 3’s) and Heaven Dubois (career-high 12 points) led host McCaskey (1-14).

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Manheim Central 60, Donegal 23 — Back on the court for the first time since Feb. 16, the Barons got right back to business. Maddie Knier scored 23 points, Kaylie Kroll chipped in with a career-best 16 points, and Central (11-6) used a 25-6 third-quarter blitz to break the game wide open and beat the host Indians (1-14). Madison Kaley and Victoria Burton scored 6 points apiece for Donegal, which fell behind 23-12 at the break and couldn’t catch the Barons, who not await their D3-5A playoff opponent.

NONLEAGUE

Penn Manor 51, Columbia 46 — The Comets’ three-game slide is history, after Penn Manor stormed past the host Crimson Tide thanks to a 15-5 fourth-quarter spree. Columbia, which looks safe for the No. 2 seed in the D3-2A bracket, had a 41-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter. But the Comets (6-11) finished fast and snapped Columbia’s five-game winning streak. Morgan Miller and Kamia Goodley scored 13 points apiece for PM, while Brie Droege bucketed a game-high 22 points and Brooke Droege chipped in with 10 points for the Tide (13-4).

Northern Lebanon 55, Schuylkill Valley 43 — The Vikings came into this clash needing a win and help to make the D3-4A bracket. Northern Lebanon got the victory; now the Vikings (9-8) will need some help when the final power ratings are revealed. Emily Hauck pumped in a season-high 21 points, Ashlyn Messinger added 19 points, and Northern Lebanon used a 12-5 third-quarter clip to build on a 28-23 halftime lead and beat SV — another D3-4A contender.

Oley Valley 43, Pequea Valley 34 — In a battle of D3-3A playoff contenders, the Lynx rode into Kinzers and KO’d the Braves, who were in must-win mode to make the postseason. The difference: Oley Valley went 11-4 in the third quarter and 20-12 in the second half to win it. PV (6-10) trailed by just 23-22 at the break, but couldn’t get over the hump. Rebecca Cox poured in 18 points for PV, which finished third in D3-2A and went to the state playoffs for the first time in program history last March.

