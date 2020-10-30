Penn Manor capped a furious rally Friday night by recovering a Solanco fumble in its own end zone for a 21-20 defeat of the Golden Mules in Millersville.

It was the Comets’ first win this season.

Solanco (3-4) led 14-0 at halftime, and it looked for a long while as if the Golden Mules’ grind-it-out style would be more than enough.

It started to turn when Penn Manor QB Luke Braas hit Isaac Hostetter, who made a tough, tumbling catch for a 37-yard play to Solanco's 1.

Isaiah Stoltzfus scored from there.

The Comets sneaked behind Solanco's secondary again early in the fourth quarter, a 33-yard TD connection from Braas to Kyle Murr. Suddenly, a game Solanco seemed to be gradually putting away was tied.

The Mules kept grinding, though. They answered with an 11-play, 57-yard march in which Penn Manor made them fight for every inch. QB Mason St. Clair punched it in from a yard.

Critically, though, Penn Manor’s Erik Hinkle blocked the extra point.

The Comets were making winning plays now. Murr returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to Solanco's 40.

Penn Manor featured Stoltzfus on the game-winning drive. His 26-yard run was critical, and Braas scored on a nice change-of-pace from a yard out.

The Mules weren’t done. They completed a rare pass, St. Clair to Ronnie Fulton, for 42 yards to Penn Manor's 20.

From there, they methodically worked it to the Comets’ 5 as the game roared into the final minute. On second-and-goal from there, the ball came loose, squirted into the end zone, and several Comets pounced.

Solanco is done for the season.

Penn Manor has two games left: At Conestoga Valley next week, and at McCaskey on Nov. 13.