At one point late in the fourth quarter Friday night, Penn Manor had rushed 33 times for 333 yards. This repetition was symbolic of the repetitive dominance the Comets enjoyed all night.
Penn Manor ran all over McCaskey from the opening minutes of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One contest on its way to a 61-20 victory.
After a 30-yard completion from Luke Braas to Kyle Murr on the game’s first play, running back Isaiah Stoltzfus took over. The junior carried the ball on the next seven plays, covering 50 yards before scoring the game’s first touchdown and capping it with a two-point conversion.
Stoltzfus continued his dominance throughout the first half, rushing 13 times for 114 yards while scoring three touchdowns.
While Stoltzfus pummeled the Red Tornado (0-3 L-L, 0-6 overall) with his consistency, senior Comets running back Josh Gibson exploded for two big plays, scoring on runs of 35 and 65 yards in the second half.
Penn Manor’s defense also chipped in, as Logan Legenstein intercepted a pass and returned it 65 yards for a score.
Meanwhile, McCaskey could not get out of its own way, committing 10 first-half penalties.
The second half started no better for McCaskey as Penn Manor's Max Jessberger intercepted a pass on the first play. That was followed by another McCaskey penalty, its second personal foul. A few plays later, Stoltzfus tallied his fourth touchdown.
Stars of the game
McCaskey simply had no answer for Gibson and Stoltzfus or the Comets’ offensive line.
Key statistic
4. The amount of penalties the Tornado amassed. Included in these penalties were three delay of games.
Up next
Penn Manor (1-2, 2-4) travels to Cedar Crest next Friday while McCaskey hosts Solanco.