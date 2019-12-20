CPIHL PM vs Dallastown 122019
Buy Now

Penn Manor needed to string together momentum as time ticked toward the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League's holiday break. The Comets — with players from Penn Manor, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco — had lost their previous four games and found themselves with a back-and-forth Viola Division bout with Dallastown, which had tied the game at three with 8:16 left in the second period Friday night at Lancaster Ice Rink.

But Penn Manor goaltender Cara Jandzio denied a Dallastown breakaway with seven minutes left in the period. The Comets took the lead on a Jeremiah Hicks goal less than a minute later and pulled away for a 6-3 victory.

“I know it meant a lot to the kids,” Comets coach John Ricci said. “We’ve been playing pretty decent. We just haven’t been able to score.”

Solanco’s Kalvin Kowal gave the Comets (5-6-0-0) an early boost, capitalizing on an early surge and a centering pass from Lancaster Catholic’s Liam Besecker to open the scoring with a hard shot from the slot 2:25 into the game.

“That was huge,” Ricci said, “getting that first goal.”

The Wildcats (6-6-1-0), with players from Dallastown, Dover and West York, answered with goals from Trae Schanberger and Brock Stitley. A pair of Kowal goals put the Comets back up before Schanberger netted his second goal of the game on a breakaway to tie the game, 3-3, midway through the second period.

Sign up for our newsletter

“You’re not going to always come out on top,” Ricci said. “You’ve got to get a bounce. You’ve got to get a save.”

Jandzio made 18 saves, including the stop of Stitley on a breakaway with seven minutes remaining. From there, they got a bounce when a shot from Penn Manor’s Evan Barbusca bounced off a crowd in front of Dallastown goaltender Sami Saarinen (17 saves) and onto the stick of Hicks, who netted the go-ahead goal with 6:30 remaining in the second period. Lukas Kowal added a power play goal in the third period, and Penn Manor’s Max Jesberger iced the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

"You always feel better after a win than you do a loss,” Ricci said, “but we've still got a lot to do."