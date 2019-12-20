Penn Manor needed to string together momentum as time ticked toward the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League's holiday break. The Comets — with players from Penn Manor, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco — had lost their previous four games and found themselves with a back-and-forth Viola Division bout with Dallastown, which had tied the game at three with 8:16 left in the second period Friday night at Lancaster Ice Rink.
But Penn Manor goaltender Cara Jandzio denied a Dallastown breakaway with seven minutes left in the period. The Comets took the lead on a Jeremiah Hicks goal less than a minute later and pulled away for a 6-3 victory.
“I know it meant a lot to the kids,” Comets coach John Ricci said. “We’ve been playing pretty decent. We just haven’t been able to score.”
GOAL. Comets strike first, as Lancaster Catholic's Liam Besecker tees up a shot by Solanco's Kalvin Kowal. His seventh goal of the season gives PM a 1-0 lead over Dallastown w/ 13:35 left in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/kHupNPzBZD— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) December 21, 2019
Solanco’s Kalvin Kowal gave the Comets (5-6-0-0) an early boost, capitalizing on an early surge and a centering pass from Lancaster Catholic’s Liam Besecker to open the scoring with a hard shot from the slot 2:25 into the game.
“That was huge,” Ricci said, “getting that first goal.”
The Wildcats (6-6-1-0), with players from Dallastown, Dover and West York, answered with goals from Trae Schanberger and Brock Stitley. A pair of Kowal goals put the Comets back up before Schanberger netted his second goal of the game on a breakaway to tie the game, 3-3, midway through the second period.
GOAL, Dallastown. Trae Schanberger buries his short-handed bid. Wildcats and Comets are tied at 3 w/ 8:16 left in the 2nd period. pic.twitter.com/tYzovMPT4O— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) December 21, 2019
“You’re not going to always come out on top,” Ricci said. “You’ve got to get a bounce. You’ve got to get a save.”
Jandzio made 18 saves, including the stop of Stitley on a breakaway with seven minutes remaining. From there, they got a bounce when a shot from Penn Manor’s Evan Barbusca bounced off a crowd in front of Dallastown goaltender Sami Saarinen (17 saves) and onto the stick of Hicks, who netted the go-ahead goal with 6:30 remaining in the second period. Lukas Kowal added a power play goal in the third period, and Penn Manor’s Max Jesberger iced the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute.
"You always feel better after a win than you do a loss,” Ricci said, “but we've still got a lot to do."