A three-goal first period helped pace Penn Manor past Annville-Cleona, 4-3, Monday night in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Divison game Monday night at Klick Lewis Arena.
The Comets (1-1), with players from Penn Manor, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Solanco, jumped to a 3-1 first-period lead with goals from Thomas Bonnici, Kalvin Kowal and Evan Barbusca. Gabriel McGough added a third-period goal, and Cara Jandzio made 23 saves for the victory.
Jeremy Seyfert scored a pair of goals to lead the Little Dutchmen (1-1) while Alex Lingle made 29 saves.
Dallastown 3, Elizabethtown 2: Trae Schanberger's goal with 21 seconds remaining completed a hat trick and gave the Wildcats (1-2-1) the win. Alexander Sears backstopped Dallastown with 31 saves. Austin DiPofi and Caden Nagel had goals for the Bears (0-2), who draw players from Elizabethtown, Middletown and Donegal got 19 saves from goaltender Kaden Rhyder.
Twin Valley 7, Manheim Central 0: Bryce Doherty scored two goals in the first 1:12 to set the tone for the Raiders (2-0). Doherty finished the night with two goals and an assist, as did Jake Spina, while Caleb Dinsdale made 11 saves for the shutout. Goaltender Gage McCabe made 50 saves for the Barons (0-2).
Monday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Central Dauphin 10, Susquehanna Stampede 0
Palmyra 4, Lower Dauphin 0
Viola Division
West Shore 5, Susquehannock 0
Wednesday's Schedule
Bears Divison
Susqehanna vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:20 p.m.
Central Dauphin vs. Hershey at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Viola Division
Elizabethtown vs. Central York at York Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Keystone vs. Cedar Crest at Klick Lewis Arena, 9 p.m.
For more information, visit the CPIHL's website.