Just two games in L-L League girls basketball action on Thursday, and they were both Section 1 showdowns, and the race got a facelift.

Here’s a roundup, plus some news and notables from around the league, heading into a busy weekend of games …

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 68, McCaskey 24 — The host Comets opened the game on a blistering 27-7 clip and snared a 40-13 lead at the half, and then coasted past the Red Tornado to get back in the W column after falling to first-place Hempfield on Monday. Morgan Miller poured in a season-high 24 points with three 3-pointers, and Sydney Shepos popped in 10 points for Penn Manor (1-1, 2-1), which sealed the deal with a 13-3 third-quarter clip on Thursday. Alani Bosque scored seven points for McCaskey (0-3, 0-4). Penn Manor is right back at it Friday with a nonleague date at Manheim Central.

Also in Section 1 on Thursday, Hempfield took over sole possession of first place, and the Black Knights captured their 17th L-L League victory in a row, compliments of a gut-check victory at Cedar Crest. Here’s the game story …

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

NOTES: Now three teams will be scrambling to reschedule games while fighting through coronavirus concerns in their schools; Pequea Valley, Garden Spot and Conestoga Valley won’t play the rest of this week, and the Buckskins — who were supposed to play Elizabethtown in a Section 2 first-place showdown game on Thursday — won’t play until at least Jan. 25. … Two teams will play for the first time on Friday: Donegal (at home vs. Elco) and Octorara (at Lancaster Country Day) will finally make their much-anticipated season debuts. The Indians (Matthew Warner) and the Braves (Alex Stam) will also play their first games under new head coaches. … Lebanon senior slasher Giahny Correa will continue her hunt for 1,000 career points on Friday when the Cedars visit Berks County powerhouse Governor Mifflin for a nonleague tilt. Correa heads into that clash with 904 career points, so she’s inching closer. … We’ll monitor Lancaster Catholic’s Naomi Zulueta (ankle) and E-town’s Carly Sedun (thumb); they both missed some time this week with injuries, and hope to be back in the lineup for the Crusaders and the Bears, respectively, soon. … Saturday will be the busiest day of games to date, with nine clashes on the docket — all nonleague matchups. That includes Lancaster Catholic vs. Berks Catholic as part of the Catholic Shootout. Back-to-back reigning D3-2A champ Linden Hall will make its season debut in that event Saturday, with a 10 a.m. tip vs. Trinity. We’ll have coverage of the Catholic Shootout on Saturday. Stay tuned. … The last team to get going will be Pequea Valley; the Braves have yet to take the court, and they’re not scheduled to play until Jan. 18 with a Section 5 opener at Annville-Cleona. That will be a lot of rust to shake off for PV, the reigning L-L League runner-up.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

And this: Maria Pastal — the last in a long line of Pastal sisters — spent her first three prep years playing for Lebanon Catholic, which saw its doors close and its storied athletic programs come to a crashing halt last spring. Pastal is playing her senior season for Cedar Crest, and during Senior Night festivities on Thursday, when Pastal was introduced and her bio was read over the PA, she was quick to thank longtime Beavers’ coach Patti Hower and all the fine folks at Lebanon Catholic for being such an instrumental influence on her game and in her life. It was a special moment. Well said, kid.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco, 8 p.m.

SECTION 4

Elco at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Octorara at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Penn Manor at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

* L-S is tied for first place in Section 3 with Cocalico, and Solanco is the back-to-back reigning section champ, so circle that clash in Quarryville. … A-C and Mennonite are tied for first place in Section 5, so that winner will remain at the top of the heap. … Hang a star next to the Ephrata at Cocalico clash; that game was moved up from Feb. 15 when Garden Spot had to PPD its schedule this week, leaving the Eagles with an open date. Cocalico is 2-0; Ephrata has just one loss, and is the reigning Section 2 champ. And Eagles vs. Mountaineers is one of the best backyard rivalries going in the league — in any sport.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage