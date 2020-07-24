For the final time Thursday morning, Washington Boro native Mark Conrad led daughter Darby and her horse into a National High School Rodeo.

Looking on from the grandstand inside Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, was mother Kim Conrad, tissues in hand.

“I think that was tougher than the day Darby Conrad graduated,” Kim Conrad said.

Then Darby Conrad, who recently graduated from Penn Manor High School, posted a combined time of 46.373 seconds in a pair of runs in the poles competition. The time placed her tied for 69th among 162 qualified riders in the country in the event.

For many riders, Conrad included, it was the first time competing in poles since February, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the remainder of the rodeo’s regular season. It also came after Conrad suffered a broken right wrist injury May 16, leading to a surgery that involved a plate and four screws. She was cleared to get back on a horse less than a week before leaving for Oklahoma.

“I rode my horse four days before we left,” Conrad said. “That’s it. Four times. I didn’t even run a set of barrels.”

Conrad posted a combined time of 37.736 seconds in barrels at the National High School Rodeo, placing 117 out of 168 qualified riders.

She competed in both events on the back of Bells Lady Bar, a brown 13-year-old female American Quarter horse nicknamed “Pumpkin.”

Watching on alongside Kim Conrad were coaches from Iowa Central Community College, where Darby Conrad is headed next to study agricultural technology and compete in rodeo in the Great Plains region.

The region includes eight other rodeo teams, including those from Iowa State, Nebraska, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

“I met a couple of my (Iowa Central Community College) teammates, too,” Darby Conrad said.

The Conrad family will be driving the 1,300 miles back home this weekend. Two weeks later, Darby Conrad will depart for college, taking with her Pumpkin and PC Fashion Peppy, the latter a six-year-old American Quarter Horse nicknamed, "Princess."

“It really hasn’t hit me yet,” Darby Conrad said. “I guess I’m going to college.”

It also hasn’t hit Conrad yet that her high school career is officially over.

“I give a big ‘thank you’ to my parents, that’s for sure,” Conrad said. “And my brother. ...and everyone who has sponsored me.”

