Penn Manor didn't trail Palmyra until 71 seconds remained in regulation during the opening game of the Donegal boys basketball tip-off tournament.
Suddenly, as time wound down, the Comets were behind.
However, Penn Manor forced overtime and dominated in Friday's 54-46 victory.
Jaden Mathias scored four of his 15 points in the extra session and Ethan Hine added two clutch free throws late, giving him a game-high 23.
The Comets scored the first seven points of overtime and never looked back and will play in Saturday's championship game against Middletown, which defeated host Donegal, 52-46 in the nightcap.
"It was huge being able to win the tap and get that first bucket and take the pressure off," Penn Manor coach Larry Bellew said of Mathias' jumper in the opening seconds. "We had just had a lead, were comfortable playing with a lead and now all of a sudden it's overtime."
A pair of free throws with 1:11 left in regulation gave Palmyra its first lead of the game. Jiel Echivaria answered with foul shots, knotting the game at 41, but Cougars freshman Eli Becker hit a layup with 30 ticks remaining for another lead.
However, Hine's turnaround jumper with 10.7 seconds left tied the game and Joel Modesto preserved it with a huge blocked shot with six seconds remaining.
Mathias, Echivaria and Tim Hermansen combined for the seven-point run and 50-43 lead.
"We dug ourselves out of a hole twice under a minute to go. That was big," Bellew said. "We've got a lot of work to do but getting the first one is the hardest sometimes. Anything that gives us confidence and builds the belief in us is a positive."
Penn Manor scored the first nine points of the game on its first four possessions, capped by Hine's 3-pointer. He nailed another trey that ended the opening quarter with the Comets leading 16-8.
Donegal survived what could have been a disastrous five-minute stretch in the second quarter of its game. Middletown scored six straight times down the floor, including a pair of thunderous dunks by Julian Nester, who led all scorers with 20 points.
The Raiders capped a 17-2 run with a layup for a 25-13 lead with a little more than two minutes left in the half.
But not only did the Indians stand tall, but they took a 31-28 lead early in the third quarter when Gavin Hawk scored all seven of his points consecutively.
Indians coach Kevin Dolan liked the way his team battled.
"I am very pleased that our guys played hard the entire game," he said. "This is a team that came off a really rough year last year and to come out and not fold after something like that says a lot about the leadership of the seniors that lifted them up."
Middletown tied the game on a three-point play from freshman Tajae Broadie, but Donegal sophomore Khalil Masden's finger roll put the Indians back in front.
Early the fourth quarter, Masden, who led the Indians with 18 points off the bench, canned a jumper that tied the game at 42-42, but the Raiders scored the next six points and outlasted the home team.
"(Masden) is extremely athletic and has a nose for the basketball," Dolan said. "He finds the basketball and did a really nice job in his first varsity appearance tonight.
"We have a lot to build on and the kids understand the biggest part of playing basketball is going out and playing hard every single night. They did it tonight, can we go back and do it tomorrow night."