Grateful just to have one last chance to play, Penn Manor made the most of it.

The Comets, with 17 seniors suiting up for the last time, capped off their pandemic-influenced season with a 42-0 win over McCaskey on Friday night in Millersville.

The game was a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One outing that had originally been scheduled for earlier in the season, but had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

"It has been a crazy season," Penn Manor coach John Brubaker said. "We're just thankful and fortunate to have another game. I'm happy for our seniors, especially, to come out and play here at home one last time."

Luke Braas threw for 261 yards and a touchdown and Isaiah Stoltzfus scored a pair of touchdowns for the Comets (1-4 Section One, 2-6 overall), who rolled up 401 total yards of offense and easily posted a season-high for points.

Peyton Suydam, an offensive lineman, even got in on the scoring action with a 5-yard TD run.

"It was fun to win tonight," Brubaker said. "We executed well, got some points on the board and we played good defense."

Penn Manor's defense forced three turnovers, including a fumble that was returned 45 yards for a touchdown by Isaac Hostetter. Of McCaskey's 45 offensive plays, 16 resulted in negative yardage.

The Tornado (0-5, 0-9) finished with 145 total yards and were shut out for the third time this season. They will take a 26-game losing streak into next season.

Penn Manor, on the other hand, closed the season by winning two out its final three games. The Comets beat Solanco two weeks ago.

"We've been close a lot of times this year," Brubaker said. "We don't have a record that maybe shows success, but they've come a long way. We're a senior-oriented group so for them to go out like this is pretty special."